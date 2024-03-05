Hollyoaks spoilers: Prince McQueen FOILS Romeo Nightingale's ESCAPE PLAN!

Will Romeo be forced to hand himself in after getting caught by Prince?

Escaped convict Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is cornered by arch nemesis Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The prisoner broke out of hospital with the help of his dad James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and his girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell).

Romeo attempted to make his getaway in an empty taxi, but then everything went wrong when oblivious Prince and Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) jumped into the back - asking to be driven to Rafe's manor.

James helped Romeo hatch a getaway plan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Arriving at their destination, the pair are horrified to discover the identity of their driver.

Coming face-to-face with the man who framed him for Rayne Royce's (Jemma Donovan) murder and got him sent him to prison, the red mist descends over Prince.

Will he get the ultimate revenge on Romeo?

Will Prince get his revenge on Romeo? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) makes the decision to bring Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) back to the family house after realising how much of an emotional toll the last few weeks have had his father.

Jack decided to temporarily move out after granddaughter Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) accused him of touching her inappropriately.

Frankie recoils in horror to see that Jack is back and issues her family a shocking ultimatum.

Darren attempts to diffuse the situation by suggesting they all sit down and talk things through calmly.

Although, as predicted it ends up spiralling into a full-blown barney.

Diane tries to reach out to Frankie, but it doesn't go down well. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, as Rafe's (Chris Gordon) funeral gets underway Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) starts to feel guilty about banning Dilly from the service.

Sienna told her sister she wasn't welcome after discovering Rafe had died and left them in debt, something which she was convinced Dilly already knew about.

Realising they're both mourning the man they loved, Sienna starts to soften towards Dilly.

But that all changes when her sibling rocks up to the wake unannounced and starts causing chaos.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm