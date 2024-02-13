Hollyoaks spoilers: Prison ATTACK horror for Romeo Nightingale!

Romeo is in danger from his new prison cellmate, Kane.

Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) finds himself in grave danger in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) when dodgy dealer Kane threatens him with a weapon.

James Nightingale's (Gregory Finnegan) son is currently serving time for the murder of Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan).

As the episode begins, Romeo is left deeply shaken when his cellmate suffers an overdose.

But events then take a surprising when dangerous Kane is moved into Romeo's cell.

Viewers will recognise Kane as being the guy who Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) paid to dispose of the car he was driving when he ran over and killed Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).

Now Kane is out for revenge and his target is Romeo's dad, James...

Romeo is terrified when Kane reveals his true identity. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The new roomies strike up an instant bond, but Romeo is oblivious to the fact Kane's got a sinister agenda.

Getting to work, Kane engages Romeo in conversation while sneakily fishing for details on James's family.

But it's not long before his mask slips.



With the prison officers distracted, menacing Kane comes clean to Romeo about who he really is and pulls a weapon out on him!

Is Romeo about to come to serious harm?

Suzanne and Darren try to help distressed Frankie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Back in Hollyoaks, anxious parents Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) and Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) are trying to get to the bottom of what's upsetting Frankie.

Meanwhile, Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) voices her own concerns about the teenager with Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna).

The village veteran has temporarily moved out of the family home after Frankie made an accusation against him.

Pearl urges Jack to stay put at The Dog for a while and create some space between him and Frankie while he tries to build bridges with the rest of his clan.

Dilly asks Ethan to go on the run with her! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, the clock is ticking for Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) to get out of the village.

Fearing it's only a matter of time before the police catch up with her over Rafe's (Chris Gordon) murder, Dilly turns to Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey) for help.

She sets him the task of nicking Sienna Blake's (Anna Passey) passport - which he does!

But as Ethan returns with the stolen goods, Dilly asks if he'll go on the run with her.

Will he agree?

Will Joel's romantic love note be enough to win back Leela? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also in the village, Hollyoaks answer to Cilla Black, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) is trying to bring Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) back together.

After yesterday's romantic gesture from Joel went down like a lead balloon, Leah urges the firefighter to put pen to paper and let Leela know the depth of his feelings for her.

Will a soppy letter be enough to win his baby mumma back?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm