Hollyoaks spoilers: Prison break! Grace Black has her wedding!

Prisoner Grace Black gets ready to marry Freddie Roscoe in Hollyoaks.

Prisoner Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and her fiancé, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) are ready to tie the knot in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

However the couple’s wedding day starts with a bang when Freddie finds himself on the end of his rival, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) fist. Freddie is knocked out cold when Warren punches him!

Meanwhile Freddie’s oblivious brother, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) hands over Freddie’s daughter, Lexi Roscoe (Marnie Fletcher).

Lexi’s presence is key to the whole elaborate escape plan that Grace and Freddie have cooked up.

However Robbie smells a rat when he spots Freddie and Grace’s passports and works out that he and Grace are planning to flee the country.

Freddie who is now conscious, realises Robbie could scupper his entire plot and so he takes drastic action by tying him up on the Love Boat.

At the register office Grace exchanges her vows with Freddie but her husband's unusual vows lead to Grace sobbing at the altar.

Is this all part of their master plan?

However trouble is brewing when Robbie turns up and snatches little Lexi back causing the whole plot to fall into tatters.

What will Grace and Freddie resort to now?

Elsewhere, Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) is in turmoil following the recent murder of her abusive father, Delcan Hawthorne (Alan Turkington) and her boyfriend Beau Ramsey, (Jon Paul Bell) who dealt the fatal blow, is in a state too.

Kitty tries to assure Beau that he should go ahead and speak at Hunter McQueen’s (Theo Graham) upcoming funeral as planned.

However Beau’s head is all over the place and he’s haunted by causing Declan’s death when he smashed him over the head with a heavy book and Declan fell to the ground and died from his head injuries.

At Hollyoaks High, teacher Beau suddenly loses it with pupil Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence).

Head teacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) is concerned about his uncharacteristic outburst and sends him home.

The couple bump into Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and Lexi who are on their way to Grace and Freddie’s wedding.

Beau questions Kitty as to how she is able to carry on acting so normally despite her dad's recent gruesome death.

Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown), Kitty and Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) go ahead and plan tributes to Hunter, who recently died after taking dodgy drugs supplied by Dilly Carter (Emma Johnsey-Smith) at Cindy and Dave Chen-Williams’ (Dominic Power) wedding reception.

However the atmosphere is very awkward with Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) also around as the trio continue to cover up what they know about Hunter’s drug overdose.

Later on Dilly is shocked to walk in on Zoe, who was Hunter’s girlfriend, holding a pregnancy test. Is she pregnant?

And if so could the father be Hunter’s brother, Prince, who Zoe had a fling with shortly before Hunter’s tragic death?

Meanwhile, Vicky tells Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) that it’s obvious there is something going on between her and her dad Donny Clark (Louis Emerick).

Misbah recently shared a kiss with her lodger Donny and the chemistry between them has been sizzling ever since.

Tonight Misbah meets her husband Zain Rizwaan (Jonas Khan), who recently moved out of the family home, for a coffee.

She pleads with her estranged hubby to move back in but an upset Zain tells her he needs a proper break to think things through.

An upset Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) rails at Donny for causing the split between Misbah and Zain.

Will Donny feel any remorse or is he pleased to have Zain out of the way for now and Misbah all to himself?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4