Hollyoaks spoilers: PROTEST! Campaigner Zara Morgan swings into action!

Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) goes all out to help her sister-in-law, Cindy Cunningham, in tonight's Hollyoaks.

Cindy, who owns the market place, The Grande Bazaar, has been plunged into turmoil ever since Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and his mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) crashed into it in their car causing considerable damage.

Cindy was horrified to realised her insurance policy had expired and so has been unable to afford any repairs.

Zara Morgan ropes in Grace Black with the protest in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

With ideas on how to save the market quickly running out, tonight Zara has a plan which involves chains and handcuffs!

Zara ropes her mate, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) into protesting with her at the site and trying to raise awareness of its plight to stop it being bought up by a rich developer.

Bar owner Damien Kinsella brings the women some refreshments. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When bank manger, Alex, who has her eye on snapping up the market place, walks by gloating, Cindy is on the verge of throwing the towel in and admitting defeat.

However, when she gets back home to her flat and sees her son Hilton playing a game of Robin Hood, she is suddenly hit with a wave of inspiration.

She tells Grace and Zara she has got a new idea.

They are going to rob a bank!

WHAT? How will her mates respond to her latest desperate ruse?

Peri Lomax had an emotional outburst in yesterday's Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, nurse Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is falling apart after her outburst at the hospital yesterday in which she handed in her resignation.

Tonight Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) finds Peri in a distraught state.

Peri's devastated that her girlfriend, Juliet Nightingale’s (Niamh Blackshaw) health has taken a turn for the worse and she feels helpless just standing by watching.

Peri tells Romeo that right now she’s struggling to keep her head above water and feels like her whole world is imploding.

Romeo realises Peri is the only one who understands what he's feeling right now in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Romeo, Juliet’s big brother, realises that Peri is the only other person who feels the same anger as he does about the suffering his sister is going through.

All Romeo wants is some hope but nurse Peri tells Romeo that right now, all the two of them can do is make every second count.

However Peri is about to get more heartache coming her way when she gets some bad news!

Scott with his foster daughter, Vicky in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, foster parent, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams), is upset to hear that his foster daughter, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) is planning on quitting Hollyoaks High because she feels she’s fallen too far behind with school work.

Scott, who has signed up to volunteer at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, decides to lift Vicky’s spirits by taking her with him to Liverpool for the day to help him out.

However, things don’t go to plan when he’s told that Vicky is too young to work as a volunteer.

But there is a silver lining when Vicky gets chatting to a volunteer called Angelina, a Ukrainian refugee.

Angelina gives Vicky food for thought about quitting school when she shares her experiences of life in Ukraine.

Charlie Dean is struggling at school in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) is also struggling with schoolwork.

Rather than admit the truth to teacher Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham), Charlie wants to look cool in front of his peers.

He makes a joke out of failing his exam by not answering any questions.

However his attitude quickly lands him in detention.

Are things going to spiral from bad to worse again for the troubled pupil?

