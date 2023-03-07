Hollyoaks spoilers: Pupil Charlie Dean STEALS from his drug dealer!
Airs Friday 17 March 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
It’s St Patrick’s Day and Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) resorts to very desperate measures in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Charlie has already got into BIG trouble with his mum Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) who has been promoted to head teacher at Hollyoaks High.
Nancy is cracking down on discipline and behaviour at the school following the sacking of the previous head, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace).
However, things have taken an increasingly awkward turn when it seems to be her own son, Charlie, who is the chief troublemaker.
With Charlie and Nancy’s relationship becoming increasingly strained, Charlie’s dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) tries to mediate between mother and son.
Nancy was forced to take drastic action with Charlie in yesterday’s episode and tonight Darren convinces her to change her mind and go a bit softer on him.
However, things are about to take another turn for the worse.
Charlie has recently been turning to drugs and buying cannabis from his dealer, Taz.
Tonight he’s desperate for more but doesn’t have enough money.
He pleads with Taz to let him have more but when Taz is not budging, Charlie takes matters into his own hands…literally.
He steals Taz’s supply of cannabis and makes a run for it.
Upon his return home, Nancy loses her temper telling Charlie that his behaviour has been so terrible recently that he is clearly no son of hers.
Her words cut Charlie to the bone.
Charlie, who was born in prison and is the biological son of Nancy’s murdered sister Becca Dean, can’t take any more and storms off. What is he about to do?
Elsewhere, brothers Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) forget that Mother’s Day is just around the corner.
Luckily for them, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) comes to their rescue and saves the day for the two boys who are the sons of the irrepressible Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey).
Over at the Love Boat, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) surprises Brooke Hathaway by offering them a job.
However, Brooke is worried that they won’t be able to handle the fast-paced environment.
Thankfully, Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) is on hand to offer some encouraging words of wisdom to Brooke.
Meanwhile, mum Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) reluctantly agrees to let Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) and Sienna’s ex Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) take twins, Sophie and Sebastian to the Safari Park.
However viewers know that Norma is plotting something very sinister involving her grandchildren.
Tonight it’s Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) who suddenly realises all is not as it seems with grandma Norma and her 'safari' plans with the twins.
Will Ste step in to confront Norma and if so, are things about to end very badly for him?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
