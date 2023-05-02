Hollyoaks spoilers: Radio DJ and Eurovision presenter Scott Mills arrives in Chester!

Scott Mills rocks up in Chester in Hollyoaks.

There’s a famous face in Chester when DJ and Eurovision presenter, Scott Mills, turns up in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Scott stumbles into the village lost and unable to get any help since his phone has run out of battery.

Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) comes across Scott while she’s on the hunt for the fake jockey who stole all their winning bet money.

Goldie convinces Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) that he needs to drive Scott to Liverpool, where he is due to be hosting the Eurovision Song Contest, asap!

And of course Goldie wants to go along for the ride too.

Eurovision host Scott Mills needs help when he finds himself lost. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has a plan to swindle her new acquaintance, Lord Rafe, by cooking up a new plan.

However, when Leela Lomax (Kirsty- Leigh Porter) shows up and gets the wrong end of the stick, Sienna’s plan comes crashing down.

Sienna with Lord Rafe in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, PC Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) spies on Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) and her son, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) down at the garage.

Policeman Sam is trying to find out what criminal capers they are embroiled in.

Sam’s dad, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) is feeling all alone now that his wife Honour (Vera Chok) has abandoned the family and is avoiding all messages.

Lonely Dave invites his son Mason, (Frank Kaur) to a Eurovision party down at the dog.

However the teenager says he’s got other plans.

The Eurovision party gets underway in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Diane and Tony have organised a special Eurovision bash with special guest, Sonia! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Dave is left feeling lonely and is looking for company at The Loft, when his younger brother Ethan bumps into him.

Dave convinces Ethan to play his wingman and help him to talk to a girl who is sitting at the bar with her friend.

Meanwhile, the pressure of work is coming between DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) and her boyfriend PC Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern).

Zoe is struggling, and feeling exhausted and sick, she tells Sam that she needs a break from him.

The residents have a blast at the Eurovision Party. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Eurovision star Sonia puts on a special performance in The Dog! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, the Eurovision party at The Dog is a great hit!

The residents are in for a special treat when Eurovision winner, Sonia, turns up to catch up with her old school friend, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) .

Let the partying and singing begin!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4