Hollyoaks spoilers: Rayne Royce makes a SHOCKING accusation against Prince!

Rayne Royce accuses Prince of something terrible in Hollyoaks.

Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) leaves everyone shocked when she makes a terrible accusation against Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson Dwyer) in tonight's Hollyoaks.

The drama unfolds when all the 20-something housemates, including Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea) and Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis), roll in from a summer drinks party in the early hours of the morning.

Manipulative Rayne pits her boyfriend, Romeo, and his best friend, Prince, against each other with her accusation. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However they’re shocked to find housemate Rayne in a distraught state.

When Prince emerges looking all bleary-eyed, Rayne tells the group that Prince, her boyfriend Romeo’s best mate, tried to make a move on her and she’s been left scared and upset!

A confused Prince, who was at the summer drinks party earlier on but left the worse for wear, says he has no memory of it whatsoever and as a result is unable to defend himself.

Rayne's friend Lacey tries to get to the bottom of what exactly happened. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

The appalled housemates, including Rayne’s boyfriend, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) say they should call the police, but influencer Rayne refuses saying she doesn’t want the cops involved.

However, Romeo is not going to let Prince stay in the house another second and immediately kicks him out.

Meanwhile, Rayne’s best mate, Lacey tries to get Rayne to recount the details relating to Prince but what will Rayne have to say?

Leela and Joel were involved in a fire disaster in yesterday's episode. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) thinks that Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is taking on too much with not only running the gym but now also planning a return to her firefighting career.

Leela tells Joel she’s actually pushed his firefighter trial forward and has also arranged a special picnic in the park with Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) to celebrate Joel’s new future.

Leela has arranged a special picnic for Joel in the park. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, Joel continues to hide his health issues and has not revealed to anyone that he is actually diabetic.

Doctor Sharon Bailey (Jamelia), who knows the truth about his condition, urges him to address the truth and take action but Joel doesn’t want to know.

Dr Sharon tells Joel he needs to be honest about his diabetes. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

At the park Ste tells Leela how devastated his husband, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is that precious video footage containing recently deceased, Juliet Nightingale’s (Niamh Blackshaw) last messages, has been destroyed.

Juliet’s mother, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is also in the depths of grief over the death of her beloved daughter.

Donna-Marie has struggled to carry on with life but tonight everyone is shaken when former drug-addict and alcoholic, Donna-Marie, suddenly relapses.

Donna-Marie has been broken by the death of her daughter, Juliet. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

An appalled James accuses Donna-Marie of always putting herself above Juliet and says he no longer wants Donna-Marie living in the flat.

Ste thinks James is being too harsh and he’s soon clashing with his husband.

However, James seems to be on a path of self-destruction as he vows he’s going to get his revenge on the McQueens too!

Maxine really likes Beau Ramsey but has been too nervous to tell him how she feels. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is still swooning over Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) but isn’t making a move so Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) decides to step in and play match-maker.

Before Maxine knows it Beau has turned up at the gym, ready to get involved in Maxine’s self-defence course.

As Scott makes his excuses, Maxine and Beau find themselves thrown together for a hike for the Earl of Dee awards.

Could this be the perfect event to get romance going?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4