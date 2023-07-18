Hollyoaks spoilers: Rayne Royce makes a SHOCKING accusation against Prince!
Airs Friday 28 July 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) leaves everyone shocked when she makes a terrible accusation against Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson Dwyer) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
The drama unfolds when all the 20-something housemates, including Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea) and Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis), roll in from a summer drinks party in the early hours of the morning.
However they’re shocked to find housemate Rayne in a distraught state.
When Prince emerges looking all bleary-eyed, Rayne tells the group that Prince, her boyfriend Romeo’s best mate, tried to make a move on her and she’s been left scared and upset!
A confused Prince, who was at the summer drinks party earlier on but left the worse for wear, says he has no memory of it whatsoever and as a result is unable to defend himself.
The appalled housemates, including Rayne’s boyfriend, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) say they should call the police, but influencer Rayne refuses saying she doesn’t want the cops involved.
However, Romeo is not going to let Prince stay in the house another second and immediately kicks him out.
Meanwhile, Rayne’s best mate, Lacey tries to get Rayne to recount the details relating to Prince but what will Rayne have to say?
Elsewhere, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) thinks that Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is taking on too much with not only running the gym but now also planning a return to her firefighting career.
Leela tells Joel she’s actually pushed his firefighter trial forward and has also arranged a special picnic in the park with Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) to celebrate Joel’s new future.
However, Joel continues to hide his health issues and has not revealed to anyone that he is actually diabetic.
Doctor Sharon Bailey (Jamelia), who knows the truth about his condition, urges him to address the truth and take action but Joel doesn’t want to know.
At the park Ste tells Leela how devastated his husband, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is that precious video footage containing recently deceased, Juliet Nightingale’s (Niamh Blackshaw) last messages, has been destroyed.
Juliet’s mother, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is also in the depths of grief over the death of her beloved daughter.
Donna-Marie has struggled to carry on with life but tonight everyone is shaken when former drug-addict and alcoholic, Donna-Marie, suddenly relapses.
An appalled James accuses Donna-Marie of always putting herself above Juliet and says he no longer wants Donna-Marie living in the flat.
Ste thinks James is being too harsh and he’s soon clashing with his husband.
However, James seems to be on a path of self-destruction as he vows he’s going to get his revenge on the McQueens too!
Plus, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is still swooning over Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) but isn’t making a move so Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) decides to step in and play match-maker.
Before Maxine knows it Beau has turned up at the gym, ready to get involved in Maxine’s self-defence course.
As Scott makes his excuses, Maxine and Beau find themselves thrown together for a hike for the Earl of Dee awards.
Could this be the perfect event to get romance going?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
