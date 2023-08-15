Hollyoaks spoilers: Rayne Royce makes BOMBSHELL confession!

Rayne Royce has a shocking confession to make in Hollyoaks.

Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) has a confession that horrifies her boyfriend Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode things turned violent when a volatile Rayne lashed out shocking everyone who witnessed her outburst.

Tonight she is desperate to try and make things up to Romeo and explain the reason behind her raging outburst.

Rayne lashed out at her shocked boyfriend Romeo Nightingale. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Rayne opens up to Romeo and tells him that she is carrying round a lot of trauma which stems from her childhood when she was badly bullied.

However, there is more to come when influencer Rayne makes a SHOCKING confession to Romeo which concerns the death of her previous boyfriend, Brent.

What has Rayne just revealed?

Meanwhile James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) has been doing some digging into Rayne’s past.

So far he has been unable to find anything incriminating relating to Rayne but his curiosity is piqued when he discovers that Brent’s mum, Cheryl, suddenly upped and left the family home.

Peri, Prince, Hunter and James continue their detective work and soon they find Cheryl has left angry and accusatory comments on influencer Rayne’s social media.

However the comments are very quickly deleted.

What else has Rayne been hiding?

Lacey and Nadira have developed feelings for one another. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, match-maker, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) has been trying to bring Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) and Nadira Valli (Ashling O'Shea) together.

Tonight Lacey decides to be honest about her feelings and opens up to Nadira, telling her she really likes her.

Is the feeling mutual?

And could this be the start of a new Hollyoaks’ relationship?

Cindy was recently admitted to hospital for her bipolar. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) was shocked when a card for a strip club fell out of Dave Chen-Williams’ (Dominic Power) wallet.

Tonight she decides she doesn’t want to compete with young strippers for Dave’s attention.

Cindy’s niece, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) is worried that Cindy has been upset and calls Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) for help.

Diane is soon on hand to reassure widow Cindy that her fiancée, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) who tragically died, would have wanted her to be happy and she needs to get on and live her life.

Tony has thrown himself into the Earl of Dee Awards in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Diane’s husband, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is giving an Entrepreneur workshop as part of the Earl of Dee challenge alongside Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and his wife, Yazz (Haiesha Mistry).

Plus Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and Shing Lin Leong (Izzie Yip) are taken aback to discover that Darren’s son, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) has applied for music college.

Darren (above) has become increasingly worried about Charlie's mental health. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

At home, Charlie, who has been battling depression, is clearly very excited about the prospect of going to his dream college, but protective dad Darren opens up to Charlie’s girlfriend, Shing Lin about Charlie’s mental health.

Darren admits he’s really worried that if things don’t go the way Charlie is hoping with his GCSE results, things could spiral badly out of control.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4