Hollyoaks spoilers: RELAPSE? John Paul McQueen is rushed to hospital!

John Paul McQueen is rushed to hospital. What's happened to him?

There’s panic for John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) when he is rushed to hospital in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) gave her son, John Paul a chance to prove himself.

Alcoholic John Paul hasn’t been able or trusted to look after his son, Matthew-Jesus, because of his addiction.

However, he’s desperate to prove himself and be a better father. Sally gave him a chance saying that John Paul could take Matthew Jesus to a superhero comic event.

Sally St Claire took drastic action to try and help her son but now John Paul is blaming her. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, tonight there's a terrifying discovery for Sally that results in John Paul being rushed to hospital.

John Paul is reeling and blames his mother Sally for the damage she has done.

He later makes a brutal decision.

What has John Paul decided?

Wendy has been plotting with Silas to get control of his grandson, Bobby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Wendy Blissett’s (Jennifer Armour) plotting isn’t over when she returns to the village.

Wendy, who has been working alongside her serial killer father, Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) to get control of Silas’s grandson, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox), is quick to use John Paul’s accident to her advantage.

However, when Sally overhears Wendy make a shocking phone call to Silas, a panicked Wendy suddenly finds her plans at risk.

Serial killer Silas has plans for his grandson, Bobby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at Hollyoaks High, friends of Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) gather for a protest to support her.

Vicky found herself in big trouble for speaking out and making her passionate views well known about the ‘fit list’ that had been doing the rounds at the secondary school.

Vicky’s friends don’t think she should be blamed for speaking out.

However things soon go from bad to worse for Vicky when acting Deputy Head, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) who runs the school with an iron fist, gets involved.

Acting Deputy Head, Olivia Bradshaw, decides tough measures are needed. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on it becomes clear that the only way to help Vicky will be for Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) to confess to his involvement with the creation of the ‘fit list”.

Will Charlie have a change of heart and come clean?

Vicky (left) finds herself in big trouble at school. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) get some bad news about the DJ competition.

Will they be able to turn things around?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm