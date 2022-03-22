Hollyoaks spoilers: REVEALED! Who is blackmailing John Paul McQueen?

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) has been unravelling before our eyes and things are going to get worse for him in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Deputy head John Paul has been consumed with guilt ever since the terrifying minibus crash.

Alcoholic John Paul was behind the wheel when the vehicle spun off the road with his pupils inside.

In yesterday’s episode he received an anonymous note revealing that someone was onto his very guilty secret.

Guilty John Paul McQueen tries to explain himself to Prince. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

A hungover John Paul spirals further as he tries to explain the anonymous note to Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) but later on, things take a new twist when the identity of the sender is revealed.

Who has been threatening John Paul and what will their next move be?

James Nightingale has been missing since gambling away his mother's inheritance. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, with James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) still awol, his family is struggling to pay the bills.

Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is scrabbling around for cash but soon gets an idea.

When her son, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) manages to get £50 for selling a shirt, her eyes light up.

What else is Donna-Marie thinking of selling? One thing is certain, it’s going to lead to lots of tension in her household.

Cindy Cunningham pictured with Luke's son Ollie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Someone else intent on raising money is Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring).

Despite the warnings from doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) Cindy is ploughing ahead with efforts to raise £30,000 so that her sick fiancé, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) can take part in a clinical trial.

Tonight, Cindy turns to Luke’s best pal, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) for help.

Tony comes up with an ‘ice-bucket’ style challenge involving spoonfuls of mustard. Eew!

However, later things backfire when Luke, who has Pick’s Disease, uses the money raised to book an expensive holiday!

Tony Hutchinson asks Martine Deveraux (above) to take over as his campaign manager. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Tony who has been abandoned by Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) turns to Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) for help.

Tony has decided he’s going to run for a post on the local council.

With Scott no longer in the picture, he asks Martine to be his campaign manager.

Will Martine, who was named Dee Valley’s Businesswoman of the Year, have enough faith in Tony to say yes?

Or will she politely swerve his request?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm