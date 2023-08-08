Hollyoaks spoilers: REVELATIONS! Dilly Harcourt opens up to Ethan

Dilly Harcourt shares her troubled past with Ethan Williams in Hollyoaks.

Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) gives Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) an insight into her turbulent past in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Ethan’s secret girlfriend, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is ploughing ahead with her plan to seduce Dilly’s brother, The Earl Of Dee, Rafe (Chris Gordon).

Sienna and Ethan have plotted to manipulate moneybags Rafe into falling for Sienna so that the two of them can get their hands on his vast fortune.

Tonight Sienna is trying to help Rafe out with design ideas for his new place.

However, a suspicious Dilly is quick to shut Sienna down and show her who is boss!

Sienna Blake (above) continues with her secret mission to get her hands on Rafe's (right) fortune. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Dilly and Ethan discover drug-addict and alcoholic, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson), locked inside the gym!

The two of them are horrified by the state Donna-Marie is in.

Addict Donna-Marie begs them to give her some cash so that she can get hold of her next fix of drugs.

Seeing Donna-Marie in such a bad way prompts Dilly to open up about her own troubled past to Ethan.

Donna-Marie has hit rock bottom follow the death of her daughter, Juliet. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Ethan seems to be a sympathetic listening ear and it’s not long before he’s letting Dilly in on his own past too.

As the two of them continue to grow closer, should Sienna be worried?

And is Ethan starting to feel protective over Dilly the more he discovers about her?

Elsewhere the bitter feud between the McQueen family and lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) rages on!

The McQueens are on a mission to save their home that James is trying to turf them out of.

McQueen matriarch, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) is trying to keep the family’s spirits up but motormouth Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) wants to tackle James head on.

James is going head to head with the McQueens. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

James’s husband, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) attempts to smooth things over and hosts a ‘peacekeeping’ meeting with James and the McQueens.

However, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton), loses it when James labels the McQueens nothing but ‘scum’!

Later on things come to a new head when John Paul makes a threat that leaves James on the back foot.

What has John Paul said he’ll do that has rattled James so much?

John Paul McQueen stands up to James Nightingale. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, it’s clear that Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) has got a major crush on his neighbour and Price Slice cashier, Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope).

Jack is busy coming up with a plan to woo Pearl when she takes him by surprise by turning up on his doorstep!

Thrown together, Jack and Pearl get off to a slightly rocky start but they are soon bonding over their shared love of singing legend, Frank Sinatra.

Could ‘Ol’ Blue Eyes’ bring these two even closer together?

And has Jack got Pearl, ‘Under his skin?’

