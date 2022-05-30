Hollyoaks spoilers: RIP Luke Morgan. Heartbreak as the Hollyoaks favourite passes away
Airs Thursday 9 June 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
There is devastating news when friends and family learn that Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) has passed away in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on, Luke’s loved ones, still holidaying in Mallorca, are all anxiously waiting at his bedside for some news.
Luke’s best mate, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) tries to keep everyone’s spirits up with a pep talk about how resilient Luke is.
However, things take a very sad and emotional turn for the worse when Luke’s fiancé, Cindy Cunningham, gets the heart-breaking news that the doctors can’t do anything more for Luke.
Back in the village, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) who has rushed home from Spain to meet his new baby girl, gets the tragic news that his best mate has passed away.
Darren is beside himself when he finds out just as he is about to see his baby for the first time after his wife, Nancy (Jessica Hayton) gave birth at Hollyoaks High!
Elsewhere, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is livid when he has a conversation with Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) and learns the shocking truth about James Nightingale’s (Gregory Finnegan) latest antics.
Romeo discovers that James is involved in Tom Cunningham’s (Ellis Hollins) recent financial misfortune.
A furious Romeo heads off to confront James but is taken aback when his father makes a shock confession.
Later on, James makes a prison visit where it's revealed he has a surprising ally, Jeremy, and the full extent of his sinister plans comes to light.
Meanwhile, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is given a glimmer of hope when Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) says some kind words to him.
After speaking to Nancy, Felix is suddenly feeling more optimistic about his relationship with his son, De Marcus (Tomi Ade).
Can father and son start to build bridges?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
