Hollyoaks spoilers: Romeo Nightingale BREAKS OUT of prison!
Airs Monday 11 March 2024 on E4 at 7pm
James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) help stage a dramatic prison break for Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
A near-fatal stabbing has left Romeo in hospital, and Peri is shocked to the core when her boyfriend explains the series of events that led up to the incident.
Romeo explains how dangerous Kane targeted him in revenge after being framed by James. However, Romeo chooses to protect his dad by not revealing the truth about Ste Hay's (Kieron Richardson) hit-and-run of Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).
Peri fears Romeo will be a dead man if he goes back inside and blackmails James into helping his son escape.
But will they be able to pull it off?
James gets to work by drugging the police guard watching Romeo. And as officers swarm the building, Romeo sets off the fire alarm to create a diversion.
While James and Peri wait around the back of the building in a getaway van, a disguised Romeo exits through the hospital's front entrance and jumps into the driving seat of an empty taxi.
But before he's able to get away, an oblivious Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) hop into the back of the cab and ask to be taken to Rafe's manor.
Prince vows that if he ever sees Romeo again he'll make sure he's a goner.
Will he realise how close his sworn enemy is?
Meanwhile, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) flips her lid after discovering that Rafe died leaving her and Dilly penniless.
She accuses Dilly of knowing all along that the Lord had no money and bans her from attending his funeral.
Catching up with Prince in the village, a distressed Dilly confides in her new beau about the injustice of the situation and vows that Sienna won't stop her from saying goodbye to the man she loved.
Prince offers his support and they head to the service together.
Elsewhere, tensions remain strained in the Osborne household after Frankie (Isabelle Smith) accused Jack (Jimmy McKenna) of touching her inappropriately.
Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) is hopeful that his dad can return home soon.
But he's forced to put the brakes on those plans after Frankie kicks off about Jack gifting JJ (Ryan Mulvey) a pair of golden football boots.
JJ is appalled by his twin's toxic behaviour and warns her to stay away from his new mate Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis).
Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.