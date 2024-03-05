Hollyoaks spoilers: Romeo Nightingale BREAKS OUT of prison!

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) help stage a dramatic prison break for Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

A near-fatal stabbing has left Romeo in hospital, and Peri is shocked to the core when her boyfriend explains the series of events that led up to the incident.

Romeo explains how dangerous Kane targeted him in revenge after being framed by James. However, Romeo chooses to protect his dad by not revealing the truth about Ste Hay's (Kieron Richardson) hit-and-run of Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).

Peri fears Romeo will be a dead man if he goes back inside and blackmails James into helping his son escape.

But will they be able to pull it off?

James helps his son escape the hospital. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

James gets to work by drugging the police guard watching Romeo. And as officers swarm the building, Romeo sets off the fire alarm to create a diversion.

While James and Peri wait around the back of the building in a getaway van, a disguised Romeo exits through the hospital's front entrance and jumps into the driving seat of an empty taxi.

But before he's able to get away, an oblivious Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) hop into the back of the cab and ask to be taken to Rafe's manor.

Prince vows that if he ever sees Romeo again he'll make sure he's a goner.

Will he realise how close his sworn enemy is?

Romeo jumps into an empty taxi to make his getaway. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) flips her lid after discovering that Rafe died leaving her and Dilly penniless.

She accuses Dilly of knowing all along that the Lord had no money and bans her from attending his funeral.

Catching up with Prince in the village, a distressed Dilly confides in her new beau about the injustice of the situation and vows that Sienna won't stop her from saying goodbye to the man she loved.

Prince offers his support and they head to the service together.

Frankie is causing more unrest in the Osborne household. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, tensions remain strained in the Osborne household after Frankie (Isabelle Smith) accused Jack (Jimmy McKenna) of touching her inappropriately.

Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) is hopeful that his dad can return home soon.

But he's forced to put the brakes on those plans after Frankie kicks off about Jack gifting JJ (Ryan Mulvey) a pair of golden football boots.

JJ is appalled by his twin's toxic behaviour and warns her to stay away from his new mate Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis).

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm