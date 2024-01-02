Hollyoaks spoilers: Romeo Nightingale makes a SINISTER confession!

Romeo opens up about the night of Rayne's death.

Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) makes a jaw-dropping confession about the night of Rayne Royce's (Jemma Donovan) murder in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Emotions are running high in the shared house in the wake of discovering the identity of Rayne's killer.

All the suspects gathered to watch the footage captured on Rayne's sunglasses - revealing what really happened that fateful night.

Major secrets were revealed, which culminated in the murderer confessing how and why Rayne died.

Further truths are exposed as Romeo makes a declaration to girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) and the rest of the group.

How will they react? And will Pez stand by her man?

How will Peri react to Romeo's confession? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) is concerned about Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) after his recent outburst against her and Andre Clark (David Joshua-Anthony).

She asks Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) to have a word with her brother, but when Carter Shepherd (David Ames) spots the lads together he signs them up to coach the Year 7's at football.

As the after school training gets underway, a stumble brings Lucas and Dillon closer than ever.

Dillon accuses Lucas of wanting to kiss him in that moment, which leads his confused friend to storm off.

Lucas returns home, but his encounter with Dillon is still playing on his mind as Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and Leah rib him over his lack of love life.

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) tries to offer his support - but will Lucas accept after everything that's happened between them?

Will Tom tell Yazz he's really 'Gordon'? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) is confused after discovering Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) is messaging his wife Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) under the guise of online admirer 'Gordon'.

He confronts his friend, who reveals he and Yazz are enjoying a spot of roleplay to spice up their marriage.

But Darren is concerned that Yazz has no idea that 'Gordon' is really her husband and is clearly enjoying flirting with another man.

Can he persuade Tom to be honest with her?

Rafe tries to prove to Dilly his heart doesn't belong to Sienna. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) is feeling increasingly second best to her love rival Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

Wanting to prove his commitment to his wife, thus proving he's still in on their scam to destroy Sienna, Rafe (Chris Gordon) presents Dilly with valuable necklace.

But will the precious family heirloom be enough for Rafe to regain her trust?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm