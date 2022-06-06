Hollyoaks spoilers: Sally St Claire takes DRASTIC action to help John Paul!

Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) takes firm control of her son, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) but there are terrible repercussions in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, a shocking decision from the McQueen family means that alcoholic John Paul is kept away from his son, Matthew-Jesus.

A devastated John Paul once again resorts to drowning his sorrows by hitting the booze hard.

When Sally sees him in a state she tries to help her son back home.

However when John Paul lashes out there are very painful consequences.

John Paul McQueen lashes out at his mother, Sally St Claire. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later a worried Mercedes tries to help.

Aware that John Paul needs urgent help with his addiction, Mercy tries to contact all the local rehab centres on her brother’s behalf.

However, it’s not good news when she’s met with rejection after rejection.

Unable to see a clear way forward for John Paul, Sally decides on a very drastic course of action.

However, are Sally's tactics about to backfire horribly?

Vicky Grant with her foster parent Scott Drinkwell. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Scott’s foster daughter, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) is in even more trouble at Hollyoaks High when there’s revenge on Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan).

Charlie has been stirring things up at school by posting a ‘fit list’ on social media, ranking all the girls in order of desirability.

With Vicky feeling the heat, Zara Morgan (Kellly Condron) leaps in to defend the teenager.

Romeo Nightingale steps in to try and help his father, James. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is still hoping to help his father James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) who is in huge trouble because of his gambling debts.

James turned to Norma Crow aka The Undertaker (Glynis Barber) for help but she has set him a very dangerous mission.

Romeo agrees to enter a DJ competition with Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) hoping that a large audience might be a way to help James.

Sienna Blake has some patching up to do with her sister Liberty. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) extends an olive branch to her sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart).

But is Liberty ready to forgive and forget just now?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm