Hollyoaks spoilers: Secret kiss! New girlfriend for Charlie Dean?
Airs Friday 5 May 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) has been growing closer to a fellow pupil. Could a new relationship be in the offing in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?
Troubled Charlie, who has been falling behind at school, has been getting a little extra help from classmate Shing Lin (Izzie Yip) and there seems to be a bit of an attraction between the two of them.
As the day gets underway Charlie is feeling much more confident about his schoolwork thanks to Shing Lin and he’s really looking forward to hanging out with her more.
However, he’s upset when his ex-girlfriend, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer), calls him a ‘baby’ for needing extra help with his exams.
Shin-Lin laughs along with the 'baby; comment leaving Charlie even more upset.
Later on though she apologies to him and said she only laughed because she’s still new at the school and is just trying to fit in with everyone.
As Charlie and Shing-Lin make up could a kiss between the pair be on the cards?
Meanwhile, lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) calls the prison to let inmate Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) know that he’ll be bringing Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) to visit, as requested.
However, James’ plans come crashing down when his colleague, paralegal Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) overhears him and confronts him about what’s going on.
Unable to deny it, James admits that he’s being blackmailed by twisted Eric.
Lacey is appalled and tells her boss he needs to do the right thing and take a step back.
However, when James is adamant that’s not going to happen, Lacey threatens to tell Maxine the truth herself.
James is not happy to be put in such an impossible situation and gives Lacey an ultimatum; either keep quiet or he’ll have no hesitation in sacking her!
What will Lacey do?
Plus, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) is in a fix when a leak in the Love Boat causes significant damage.
Desperate for help, Damon advertises for cleaners to come and salvage the situation.
Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) suggests that they reinstate the ‘Deadly Sheen’ team for the cleaning task.
However not everyone is on board with that idea.
Sienna needs to provide for her kids and asks her usual partner in crime, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) if she can have her old job back.
However Leela Lomax (Kirsty Leigh Porter) seems resistant to the idea which leaves Sienna confused.
Plus, a careless move from Zara and Grace could be about to land them in a whole heap of trouble when their illegal plans are accidentally revealed.
What slip up has there been and who will be paying the price?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.