Hollyoaks spoilers: Secret kiss! New girlfriend for Charlie Dean?

Charlie Dean has someone on his mind in tonight's Hollyoaks.

Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) has been growing closer to a fellow pupil. Could a new relationship be in the offing in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?

Troubled Charlie, who has been falling behind at school, has been getting a little extra help from classmate Shing Lin (Izzie Yip) and there seems to be a bit of an attraction between the two of them.

As the day gets underway Charlie is feeling much more confident about his schoolwork thanks to Shing Lin and he’s really looking forward to hanging out with her more.

However, he’s upset when his ex-girlfriend, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer), calls him a ‘baby’ for needing extra help with his exams.

Shin-Lin laughs along with the 'baby; comment leaving Charlie even more upset.

Shing Lin has been enjoying Charlie Dean's company in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on though she apologies to him and said she only laughed because she’s still new at the school and is just trying to fit in with everyone.

As Charlie and Shing-Lin make up could a kiss between the pair be on the cards?

Meanwhile, lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) calls the prison to let inmate Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) know that he’ll be bringing Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) to visit, as requested.

However, James’ plans come crashing down when his colleague, paralegal Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) overhears him and confronts him about what’s going on.

Lacey Lloyd questions what her colleague James is up to in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Unable to deny it, James admits that he’s being blackmailed by twisted Eric.

Lacey is appalled and tells her boss he needs to do the right thing and take a step back.

However, when James is adamant that’s not going to happen, Lacey threatens to tell Maxine the truth herself.

James is not happy to be put in such an impossible situation and gives Lacey an ultimatum; either keep quiet or he’ll have no hesitation in sacking her!

What will Lacey do?

James Nightingale gives Lacey an ultimatum in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) is in a fix when a leak in the Love Boat causes significant damage.

Desperate for help, Damon advertises for cleaners to come and salvage the situation.

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) suggests that they reinstate the ‘Deadly Sheen’ team for the cleaning task.

However not everyone is on board with that idea.

Sienna wants her old job back with Ste Hay and Leela Lomax. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sienna needs to provide for her kids and asks her usual partner in crime, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) if she can have her old job back.

However Leela Lomax (Kirsty Leigh Porter) seems resistant to the idea which leaves Sienna confused.

Plus, a careless move from Zara and Grace could be about to land them in a whole heap of trouble when their illegal plans are accidentally revealed.

What slip up has there been and who will be paying the price?

