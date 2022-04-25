Hollyoaks spoilers: Shock KISS! Nadira turns to Juliet for comfort!

Nadira (Ashling O’Shea) seeks comfort in Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Nadira has been left feeling vulnerable after receiving a few home truths from Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara).

Later on a crushed Nadira turns to a sympathetic Juliet.

As the pair confide in each other about their problems, Nadira makes a surprising move!

Juliet Nightingale and Nadira pictured together. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, there’s also a surprise in store for James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) when he realises that his lawyer colleague, Verity, has changed the locks at Dee Valley Law.

James recently bailed on the company and his colleagues when he went awol and embarked on a path of self-destruction following the death of his mother Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony).

Tonight, and after much convincing, Verity gives James the chance to prove that he can change his sly and duplicitous ways.

Verity reluctantly gives him a new set of keys.

However, can James really be trusted or is it only a matter of time before he seriously messes up again?

James Nightingale has gone way off the rails recently. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) who also works at the company alongside Verity, notices that James has made an interesting change in the law firm’s procedures.

What exactly has James done?

And is he back to his old tricks?

Scott is struggling to cope with he new foster daughter, Vicky. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, there’s more trouble brewing for Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams).

In yesterday’s episode, Scott accused his new foster daughter, Vicky, of stealing from Maxine.

Tonight, and following all the drama, Scott is feeling overwhelmed and asks to meet with Vicky’s social worker.

Scott tries to talk to foster-daughter, Vicky. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Scott wants to discuss all the recent difficulties he and Vicky have had while trying to get to know each other.

Is Scott’s dream of being a fantastic foster parent, in shreds before it’s even really started?

Later on, Scott notices a sparkle in Vicky’s eye when he introduces her to one of the Hollyoaks residents.

Who has Vicky taken a shine to?

And could this encourage her to stick around in Hollyoaks?

Who has caught Vicky's eye in Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) came up with a game plan to try and help his father, Luke (Gary Lucy), who has advanced dementia, with his memory.

The plan involved a game of tombola.

However tonight the latest instalment of the game leaves Luke’s fiancée, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) very upset as Luke begins to ask some difficult questions.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm