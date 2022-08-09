Hollyoaks spoilers: SHOCK REVEAL! Sienna Blake discovers CRASH truth!
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Friday 19 August 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is on a mission to find out the truth in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Sienna has had enough of all the warring recently and the criminal activities she’s become embroiled in. Tonight she decides she wants out of the criminal world.
Instead she is going to focus her attention on finding out who ran Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) over.
Sienna enlists the help of Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) and the pair track down the owner of the vehicle.
Are they about to discover the truth?
Meanwhile, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) is furious with her foster dad, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) after her movie night plans ended with Scott locking horns with her boyfriend, Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes).
Tonight Scott wants to help and asks Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) for some tips on how Vicky can improve her self-esteem.
Scott surprises Vicky with bundles of new clothes so she can treat herself to a makeover.
However, Scott’s good intentions all fade to nothing when Vicky receives a text from her abusive boyfriend, Joseph, which makes her feel insecure again.
Meanwhile, Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) has some explaining to do after she accused her mum’s boyfriend, Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) of cheating on Misbah with Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson).
Yazz saw Zain and Donna-Marie together, thought they were acting suspiciously and immediately assumed the worst
Tonight Yazz has some explaining to do. Meanwhile, Zain lets slip that he’s actually in love with Misbah and she means the world to him.
Does Misbah feel the same way?
Plus Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is NOT happy about the news that her mum, Donna-Marie, wants to turn the Salon De Thé into a gym.
Will Juliet kick back against the plans or will she get on board with the idea and agree to help her mum out?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
