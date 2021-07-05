‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Showdown time for Shaq Qureshi

Shaq Qureshi demands to know the truth in tonight's Holllyoaks.

Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) demands to know the truth about his father when his mother arrives in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) who has been feeling increasingly annoyed by Shaq’s presence in Hollyoaks, is secretly pleased when Shaq’s mum, Hasina, arrives to take Shaq home.

Hasina has shown up following Sami’s secret phone call.

However, Hasina is soon ruffling feathers when she manages to offend Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter).

Sami Maalik wants Shaq gone for good. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Shaq can’t believe his mother, Hasina, has arrived and confronts Sami for his meddling. However Sami remains adamant that Shaq needs to leave the village.

Later on, sisters Misbah (Harvey Virdi) and Hasina argue about Shaq’s wellbeing but Shaq has had enough of all the in-fighting and bickering.

He finally confronts his mother about his suspicions about Kashif being his biological father.

How will Hasina respond?

Summer Ranger has been keeping Liberty Savage a prisoner. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) continues to be held hostage by vengeful Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements).

Despite Liberty’s pleas for Summer to let her go, Summer is standing firm.

Later on Summer asks her fiancé, Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) not to postpone their wedding anymore.

Will Brody be convinced to go ahead with the nuptials?

Celeste Faroe (right) pictured with her mum, Martine. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Plus, Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali), who wants a new career, bites the bullet and applies for paralegal work. Her mum, Martine (Kelle Bryan) helps her prepare for the interview.

However, later on, Martine, who has been diagnosed with breast cancer but doesn’t want anyone to know about it, is struggling to hide more of her chemotherapy side effects.

As she feels weak and dizzy and stumbles through the village, onlookers are under the impression that she is drunk.

Later on her ex, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is utterly heartbroken to discover that Martine has breast cancer.

How will he react and can he reach out to her, now that the truth about her health is finally out?

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm