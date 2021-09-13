‘Hollyoaks' spoilers: Sid Sumner has a BIG confession to make

Sid Sumner (Billly Price) makes a shocking confession to Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The day starts with Sid avoiding opening his letter from his police force application until he finally plucks up the courage.

It’s good news! He’s got a place to become a trainee police officer.

Sid is over the moon and he Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) and Juliet decide to go to The Loft to celebrate.

Juliet Nightingale is shocked to hear Sid's confession. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sid goes home to get changed but on the way, runs into Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare).

The two of them confide in each other about just how alone they feel right now and that nobody understands what they’re going through.

Later at The Loft, Sid gets really drunk and isn’t acting like himself.

When his best mate Juliet confronts him, Sid has a shocking confession for her that leaves her reeling.

What has Sid told Juliet?

Cher Winters (right) has been booted out of the McQueen family home by step-mum, Mercedes (left). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Cher is at rock bottom after being rejected by her family and friends. Cher, who has recently been booted out of her home by the McQueen clan, tries to sneak into the party at The Loft, but when that fails, things soon take a dangerous turn when she finds herself with nowhere to go.

Cher’s dad, Sylver, is contemplating whether he should give his daughter another chance.

Sylver is forced to make a decision when Bobby shows him a tweet from Cher that seems to be a cry for help.

Will Sylver rush to be with Cher or is it already too late?

Donna-Marie Quinn has got her eyes on a job at Marnie's Salon de Thé. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) has to decide who to take on as her new employee at Salon de Thé.

Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) and Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) are both going for the same job and Marnie must decide between them.

However, when Marnie decides to leave the two women in suspense, Donna-Marie takes matters into her own hands.

She breaks into the café where Ste is working the night shift and tells him that she’s leaving Marnie a gift that will help her get the job.

Ste agrees to keep Donna-Marie’s ‘gift’ a secret and he and Donna-Marie are soon bonding over a conversation they have about life in prison.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm