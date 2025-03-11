Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake and Cleo take their relationship to the next level!

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) have recently started seeing each other and things seem to be moving quickly in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tonight the two women arrange to go on a date but Sienna’s protective father, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) and secret killer, is concerned to hear about the plan.

Jez, who has agreed to go away with his boyfriend, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) asks his mother, Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) to keep an eye on Sienna and spy on her when she meets Cleo at The Hutch.

Sienna seems smitten with Cleo in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Myra McQueen (Nicole Barber-Lane) and Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) are shocked to learn that Cleo is dating a woman.

Myra is stunned to discover Cleo is dating Sienna! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Things soon get heated between Myra and Sienna’s grandmother, Martha, as both women attempt to defend their families.

However, Sienna and Cleo are not taking any notice of the feud and Cleo has a suggestion for Sienna that puts a big smile on her face.

Martha and Myra go head-to-head in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) extends an olive branch to Jacob Omari (Ethaniel Davey) but knowing what really lies in store for her and how evil Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) is, Jacob suggests she makes up with her dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and moves back home.

However, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) who is pulling all the strings and is manipulating Frankie and Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) into her criminal drug dealing, overhears.

Determined that her plan is not ruined she offers to go with Frankie to see her dad.

Grace Black (above) has sinister plans for Frankie Osborne. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Things look up between Darren and Frankie but when they get a message saying Oscar Osborne (Noah Holdsworth) has a new hospital appointment, both of them are worried.

Darren says he needs to go and Grace says she will stay with Frankie and make sure she’s ok. Once alone Grace plays to Frankie’s vulnerabilities to reel her in even more.

Later, bent copper DI Banks (Drew Cain) tells Grace important clients are arriving and he wants her to host a party.

Grace invites Dillon and Frankie to the upcoming event with Grace flattering vulnerable Frankie telling her she wants her to be her guest of honour.

Vulnerable Frankie is flattered by all the attention Grace is giving her. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Grace’s brother, Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) tells Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) that it’s a fresh start for them both and their relationship.

However, Rex’s bloody knuckles are telling a different story.

Who has Rex beaten up now?

Plus, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) attends a therapy session with Tommy (Brandon Fellows), but when he suggests that her husband, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) might also benefit from counselling, Leela says she likes having something just for herself.

Why does Tommy seem so keen to get closer to Joel?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.