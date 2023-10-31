Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake and Ste Hay plot to DESTROY Camilla!
Airs Tuesday 7 November 2023 on E4 at 7pm.
Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) joins forces with Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) to hatch a dastardly plan in tonight's Hollyoaks on at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
Money-hungry Sienna is determined to do whatever it takes to secure the fairy-tale life she's been dreaming of.
Things aren't going the way she wanted though.
Sienna's mission to get her happy ever after with wealthy Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) has hit a bump in the road thanks to her love rival Camilla (Dylan Morris). And to make things worse, Sienna's ex-boyfriend Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Baiely) no longer wants to participate in the charade.
But Sienna isn't one to give up without a fight and decides to adopt a different approach.
Having told Sienna they're finished for good, Ethan sets about trying to get his friendship with Rafe's sister Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) back on track. Ethan pleads for forgiveness, but will Dilly tell him where to go?
Sienna also lays it on thick with Dilly, insisting she cares for Rafe more than than anything.
Won over by her words, Dilly helps to get Sienna some alone time with Rafe, where she begs for him to give her another chance.
But mid-grovelling, Sienna's horrified when Rafe experiences a funny turn - what's wrong with him?
In the aftermath of Rafe's health scare, Sienna ropes in best mate Ste to help, and the pair come up with an idea of how to get Camilla out of the way - for good!
Elsewhere in the village, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) has a plan of her own on how to help struggling Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).
The project requires a spot of DIY, but with it not being Felix's strong point, Mercy tries to persuade Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) to lend a hand. Foxy has been keeping his distance from Felix in recent weeks after bedding Mercedes when his best friend was out of the village.
Later, Mercedes returns home and touches the cabinet Felix built, but the furniture falls apart, leading her annoyed boyfriend to storm off.
Mercedes goes after Felix and the couple have a heart-to-heart as the troubled mechanic finally opens up and admits he's been battling with his mental health.
Following their honest chat, Mercedes goes to Warren and pleads with him to give Felix some support.
But will Warren's guilty conscience prevent him from being there for his friend?
Also, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is well and truly in the doghouse with husband Ste after Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) revealed he arranged for Brent Taylor (Jesse Fox) to be beaten up in prison.
Taking onboard Tony Hutchinson's (Nick Pickard) suggestion, James decides to surprise Ste with a holiday to Benidorm, hoping it will lead to forgiveness.
Ste is touched by James's generosity and declares he's prepared to work through things, but only if the lawyer changes his ways.
But just as it looks as if peace has been restored, things turn ugly again when Ste discovers James has booked a holiday for two and deliberately not included Lucas and Leah (Ela-May Demircan).
Enraged by James's attitude towards his kids, Ste snaps and orders his hubby to find somewhere else to stay for the night!
Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.