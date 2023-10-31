Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake and Ste Hay plot to DESTROY Camilla!

Sienna and Ste hatch a plan to get rid of Camilla once and for all.

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) joins forces with Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) to hatch a dastardly plan in tonight's Hollyoaks on at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Money-hungry Sienna is determined to do whatever it takes to secure the fairy-tale life she's been dreaming of.

Things aren't going the way she wanted though.

Sienna's mission to get her happy ever after with wealthy Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) has hit a bump in the road thanks to her love rival Camilla (Dylan Morris). And to make things worse, Sienna's ex-boyfriend Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Baiely) no longer wants to participate in the charade.

But Sienna isn't one to give up without a fight and decides to adopt a different approach.

Sienna wants to eliminate her love rival Camilla from the picture. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Having told Sienna they're finished for good, Ethan sets about trying to get his friendship with Rafe's sister Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) back on track. Ethan pleads for forgiveness, but will Dilly tell him where to go?



Sienna also lays it on thick with Dilly, insisting she cares for Rafe more than than anything.

Won over by her words, Dilly helps to get Sienna some alone time with Rafe, where she begs for him to give her another chance.

But mid-grovelling, Sienna's horrified when Rafe experiences a funny turn - what's wrong with him?

In the aftermath of Rafe's health scare, Sienna ropes in best mate Ste to help, and the pair come up with an idea of how to get Camilla out of the way - for good!

Sienna is on a mission and won't let anyone stand in her way. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere in the village, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) has a plan of her own on how to help struggling Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

The project requires a spot of DIY, but with it not being Felix's strong point, Mercy tries to persuade Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) to lend a hand. Foxy has been keeping his distance from Felix in recent weeks after bedding Mercedes when his best friend was out of the village.

Later, Mercedes returns home and touches the cabinet Felix built, but the furniture falls apart, leading her annoyed boyfriend to storm off.

Mercedes tries to reach out to troubled Felix. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Mercedes goes after Felix and the couple have a heart-to-heart as the troubled mechanic finally opens up and admits he's been battling with his mental health.

Following their honest chat, Mercedes goes to Warren and pleads with him to give Felix some support.

But will Warren's guilty conscience prevent him from being there for his friend?

James tries, and fails, to get back into Ste's good books. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Also, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is well and truly in the doghouse with husband Ste after Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) revealed he arranged for Brent Taylor (Jesse Fox) to be beaten up in prison.

Taking onboard Tony Hutchinson's (Nick Pickard) suggestion, James decides to surprise Ste with a holiday to Benidorm, hoping it will lead to forgiveness.

Ste is touched by James's generosity and declares he's prepared to work through things, but only if the lawyer changes his ways.

But just as it looks as if peace has been restored, things turn ugly again when Ste discovers James has booked a holiday for two and deliberately not included Lucas and Leah (Ela-May Demircan).

Enraged by James's attitude towards his kids, Ste snaps and orders his hubby to find somewhere else to stay for the night!

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm