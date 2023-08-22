Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake has SHOCK NEWS for Rafe!
Airs Wednesday 30 August 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) does a major U-turn in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Sienna starts to worry after having a heart-to-heart with her good friend, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson). Ste offers Sienna some advice and tells her that her plan to marry Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) and get her hands on his inheritance will leave her rich but incredibly lonely.
Sienna starts to mull over Ste’s words of wisdom and later on she decides she needs to be with her true love, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) and forget about her plot to seduce Rafe.
After deciding it’s Ethan that she wants, Sienna calls Rafe and leaves a voicemail message saying she’s calling off their fledgling romance.
However, she’s shocked when Rafe unexpectedly turns up and asks Sienna if they can talk things through.
Meanwhile, Ethan has a spring in step when he’s looking forward to the date that he and Sienna have arranged for that night.
However, his face soon falls and his good mood comes crashing down when he sees Sienna in a situation he really wasn’t expecting!
Elsewhere, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is appalled when she makes some unwelcome discoveries. Plus Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) turns to her family for guidance after being dragged down with all the Felix drama.
Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is struggling to help refocus the teens who are supposed to be completing the Earl of Dee awards.
Tony attempts to encourage them by organising a group meditation session, however the cheeky teens have other ideas and sneak off.
Upon their return, Tony presents them with another group bonding idea; litter picking but there is a shocking discovery when the litter gathering exposes the secret mobile phone thief!
Who has been pocketing all the phones?
Plus, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) is updating Dee Valley Law’s website with pictures of its employees but when Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) sees her photo, she demands it’s taken down until she can edit a more flattering image.
Maxine has recently been suffering with huge self-esteem issues.
Can Lacey get through to her and reassure her that she should be less harsh on herself?
