Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake makes a shocking discovery!

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is determined to get her hands on her rightful fortune in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sienna was left devastated when it appeared that her fiancé, Earl of Dee Rafe (Chris Gordon) had not only been killed but hadn’t left her any of his fortune in his will.

Tonight, Sienna talks to Dilly (Emma Johnsey Smith) who was responsible for killing Rafe during a heated argument.

Dilly has some BIG news for Sienna in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When Sienna opens up about her fears for the future and reveals she has no idea how she is going to cope, she’s about to discover that Rafe DID leave her money in his will.

Sienna and her sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart), quickly set to work in an effort to work out where Rafe’s hidden fortune is.

Sienna is stunned by Dilly's revelations in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Sienna goes steaming into lawyer James Nightingale’s (Gregory Finnegan) office to try and get to the bottom of the mystery. It was lawyer James who was responsible for Rafe’s estate and executing his will.

Viewers saw James discover the hidden box at Rafe’s mansion that contained over £300,000 earmarked for Sienna and pocket it himself.

Dilly and Rafe's lies about being siblings were dramatically exposed! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As Sienna puts two and two together, she quickly works out that it was James who stole the fortune.

How can she get back what is rightfully hers?

Meanwhile, at James’s office a mystery client arrives (played by former Coronation Street star Sherrie Hewson).

What is her connection to Sienna? And is Sienna’s world about to be blown even further apart?

New bride Leela contacted the hospital when she couldn't feel her baby move. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus there is more heartache for parents Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) and his new wife, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) who had some devastating news at the hospital about their unborn baby.

Joel’s mum, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) tries her best to give her son some heartfelt words of support .

Meanwhile, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) finally stands up to abusive partner, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) and the two of them have a showdown which results in Abe taking decisive action.

What has he done now? And will Cleo be rid of him?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4