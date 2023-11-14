Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake SCHEMES to win back Lord Rafe!

Sienna will do anything to stop Rafe from marrying Camilla!

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) renews her mission to win the heart of Lord Rafe Harcourt (Chris Gordon) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier this year, Sienna and then-lover Ethan Williams (Matthew Bailey) hatched a plan to get their mitts on Rafe's millions. But then it all went awry, resulting in vengeful Ethan telling Rafe the whole sordid truth.

Naturally, Rafe was appalled and completely cut Sienna out of his life. The loaded lord then resumed his relationship with former girlfriend Camilla (Dylan Morris) - even asking her to be his wife!

Jealous Ethan tells Sienna she's on her own this time. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sienna's been holding out hope that Rafe will change his mind and come back to her, but is thrown to discover he and Camilla are planning to tie the knot next week.

And just to make things even worse, she then finds out the money for her children's school fees has been stopped.

Desperate to do whatever it takes to ensure Sophie and Sebastian have the very best, Sienna resorts to scheming again.

Jealous Ethan can't stomach the idea of seeing her all over Rafe again and declares he's out.

But Sienna finds support from an unlikely source when Nadira Valli (Ashling O'Shea) agrees to help set her up five minutes alone with the lord.

Will that be enough time for Sienna to work her magic?

Tom and Yazz have different dreams for the future. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As the gulf between Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) and Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) continues to widen, the couple receive conflicting advice on how to save their marriage.

Yazz is told she should only focus on the future and look to try new things together, while Tom is advised to take his wife on a trip down memory to remind her why they fell in love in the first place.

Later, the couple meet up and Tom suggests they should renew their marriage vows.

But when Yazz dismisses the idea and says they should go backpacking through Asia instead it's clear the pair are on very different pages.

Scott has reason to celebrate, but there's heartache around the corner. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Also, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) has reason to celebrate when she reveals she's won second place in the short film competition.

Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is made up for his foster daughter, but their mood is soon ruined when they discover the Youth Centre has been vandalised.

Worse still, it turns out to be a targeted hate crime aimed at Scott's sexuality.

Devastated by the cruel abuse, Scott makes the heart-breaking decision to step down from his role at the centre.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.