Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake terrified as Abe reveals Dilly’s murder?

Sienna Blake is worried Abe will reveal the truth about Dilly!

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is terrified when she learns that Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) has been running amok in the village and that he also knows where Dilly’s body is hidden in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The panic began in yesterday’s episode when Sienna’s grandmother, Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) revealed that she might have let it slip that Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) was buried somewhere nearby after her son, Patrick Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) ruthlessly murdered her to keep Dilly quiet.

What has Martha (right) let slip to Abe Fielding about Dilly? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight Sienna is convinced that Abe will tell the police about Dilly’s murder.

However, she also thinks that maybe the truth coming out is what they all deserve.

Jez frets over the prospect of the family being torn apart if word gets out about Dilly's grisly fate.

Abe pulled a knife on his mother Marie at The Hutch. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile the fallout from yesterday’s episode in which Abe grabbed his mother, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) and held a knife to her as he bundled her out of the Hutch, continues.

Abe lashed out after his victims, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin), Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) all teamed up to try and kill him.

The women wanted him dead to stop him from committing any more heinous crimes and abusing others.

Abe dragged Marie from the Hutch at knifepoint! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

There are dramatic scenes as Abe’s brother, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) races to try and save his mother.

Meanwhile another villager has been seriously injured after Abe lashed out and stabbed them when trying to make his escape.

The horror unfolded at the official opening of The Hutch. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is livid when she spots her husband Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) with his lover, Mercedes again.

Betrayed Grace has decided enough is enough.

She wants revenge on Mercedes to make sure Mercy can never get her hands on her man again.

What is Grace planning to do?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.