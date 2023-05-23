Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna's marriage plot with Lord Rafe?

Sienna Blake makes a HUGE discovery about her new pal, Lord Rafe in Hollyoaks.

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is left open-mouthed when she makes a BIG discovery about her new chum, Lord Rafe, in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Sienna’s boyfriend, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) is hurt when he discovers, Rafe, The Earl of Dee (Chris Gordon) has offered Sienna a job which she failed to tell him about.

Sienna is really excited about the prospect of working with the loaded aristocrat.

However, her world comes crashing down when she realises Rafe wants her to do cleaning work!

Sienna Blake offloads to John Paul McQueen who gives her some food for thought about Rafe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) tries to comfort Sienna when he finds her down in the dumps.

John Paul tells Sienna he reckons Rafe needs to be knocked down a peg or two which gets Sienna’s brain whirring.

Sienna is intrigued when she hears that Lord Rafe is in talks with Dee Valley Law firm.

Sienna Blake ropes Maxine Minniver into her mission to find out what Lord Rafe is up to at Dee Valley Law firm. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

She wants to know what exactly he is up to and so plants her phone in legal assistant, Maxine Minniver’s (Nikki Sanderson), bag so she can secretly listen in to Rafe’s conversation.

Sienna’s stunned when she and Ethan later discover that Lord Rafe has inherited a WHOPPING £35 million.

However, there’s a big IF.

In order to get the inheritance money, Rafe must first be married.

Sienna first got chatting to Lord Rafe at Chester Races. Now her boyfriend Ethan thinks she should marry him! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sienna’s boyfriend, Ethan, tells Sienna she should plan to marry Rafe so they can team up and eventually get their hands on his money.

How will Sienna react to Ethan’s suggestion?

Warren Fox has some words of advice for his mate Felix Westwood in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is devastated that his son, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) is moving back to the States.

Felix blames his girlfriend, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) for involving Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) in DeMarcus’s decision.

Warren reminds Felix that he has a choice on what kind of dad he wants to be and right now his priority should be supporting his son with whatever he chooses.

Will Felix start to come round to his way of thinking?

Imran pictured with his close friend Juliet in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) is getting ready to leave Hollyoaks and start a new life and job in London.

However, he’s really torn knowing that he’ll have to leave behind his seriously ill friend, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw).

Imran’s step-dad, Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) reminds Imran that Juliet would want him to live his life to the full and be open to new adventures.

However, later on Imran opens up to Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) telling them he’s not ready to say goodbye to Juliet.

With his mind made up, Imran tells his mum Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) that he’s going to put off making the move to London and will be sticking around.

Scott with his young foster daughter, Miley, in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime PIctures )

Plus, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) confides in his aunty, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) about his parenting problems.

Scott admits that it’s stressing him out not knowing how long his foster daughter, Miley, will be in his care and also how he can best help and support his other foster daughter, teenager, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence).

Aunty Di reminds him that all he needs to do is be there for the kids and love them.

However Scott has more cause for concern when little Miley starts kicking off.

Is it all becoming too much for frazzled Scott?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4