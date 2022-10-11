Hollyoaks spoilers: SPIKED! Lizzie Chen-Williams is rushed to hospital!

Lizzie Chen-Williams ends up in hospital in Hollyoaks.

Things take a scary turn when Lizzie-Chen Williams (Lily Best) is rushed to hospital in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on a simmering Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) continues wreaking destruction.

The vengeful misogynist is still stewing after exploding at Hollyoaks High when confronted by head-teacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace).

A vengeful Eric Foster strikes again in Hollyoaks! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Finding himself suddenly unemployed, he manages to bag himself a job at the Love Boat owned by Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts).

But working on the Love Boat as a waiter is all part of his new masterplan!

What's he plotting now?

Lizzie Chen-Williams, Maxine and Peri enjoy a few drinks on the Love Boat in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When a group of Hollyoaks’ girls show up at the Love Boat, Eric records his venomous thoughts towards them on his phone as he spies on them from a distance.

When their backs are turned he spikes one of their drinks.

However, it turns out to be Lizzie’s drink.

Things take a terrible turn when Lizzie is suddenly taken very ill and has to be rushed to hospital because of Eric’s evil actions!

Will anyone realise he was to blame? Or is he going to get away with his hate crime for now?

Lizzie also works at The Loveboat in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Damon wants to show off his handyman skills to his partner Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) and so he decides to create a make-shift water fountain from materials he finds at the emporium.

However, things quickly take a dangerous turn when Liberty’s toddler daughter, Faith starts to play with the fountain unsupervised.

Luckily a handsome new stranger swoops in to save the day!

Who is the mystery newcomer to Hollyoaks and will he be sticking around?

Mercedes' son Bobby, pushed evil Silas Blissett to his death in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, a bidding war breaks out on deceased serial killer, Silas Blissett’s (Jeff Rawle) hat.

Silas’s great-grandson, Bobby Costello, was seen pushing Silas to his death during Hollyoaks’ recent stunt week.

Bobby walked away from the crime scene, calmly picking up the cap belonging to Silas and the book.

Serial killer Silas Blissett is finally dead in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Now Prince thinks he can make some money by flogging the items belonging to the notorious serial killer.

After all, Prince needs all the cash he can right now to spend on his upcoming wedding to Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett).

Will he tell Damon and Romeo what he’s got planned?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4