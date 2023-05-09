Hollyoaks spoilers: STAG DO! Ste Hay and James gets ready to celebrate!

Ste Hay is excited about his stag do in Hollyoaks.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is gearing up for his special Stag celebrations in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Ste is getting hitched to James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) who is also going to have a stag. As the two grooms start revealing what they have planned for each other it’s clear that James isn’t very prepared.

James has to confess that all the worry about the health of his little sister, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) on top of the worry about prisoner Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) has meant that planning a fun stag night for Ste has completely slipped his mind.

James decides he needs some urgent help and so enlists the help of Ste’s best friend, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

James (above) has to confess all stag do plans for Ste have taken a back seat!

Over at The Loft, the cheese and wine tasting session isn’t what James envisaged at all.

After some wise words from Juliet, James decides to forget the cheese and wine and go and join his fiancé, Ste over at The Dog.

With both grooms now in the same venue, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) decides it’s time to get the party properly started.

He’s got a fun game lined up to test how well James and Ste both know each other.

However, when James fails to get a single answer right about Ste, things start to take a tense and tricky turn.

Juliet was given her devastating cancer diagnosis towards the end of last year.

Meanwhile, Juliet is determined to give her brother James, a wedding day to remember for all the right reasons.

However with health fading fast and after a busy day of celebrating she needs to get back to her bed.

She, her girlfriend, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and her mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) all sneak away from the stag party early where things take an emotional turn.

Charlie Dean has been getting a helping hand from Shing Lin in Hollyoaks.

Plus, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) is pleased to see the recent improvement in behaviour from his son, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan). Charlie seems to have thrown himself into doing well in his forthcoming exams.

Charlie says his progress is all down to the help he’s been getting from fellow pupil, Shing Lin ( Izzie Yip) who has been revising with him.

However the rest of the family start to wonder if there is more than just revision going on between the pair who seem suddenly very close.

Later on Darren is disappointed to learn that things aren’t quite as good as Charlie has been making out when he makes a worrying discovery.

Darren Osborne feels he's been a useless dad in Hollyoaks.

Once again, Darren is feeling helpless and hopeless about his parenting skills.

He turns to his own father Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) who offers him some advice.

Jack’s words inspire Darren with an idea. What does he have in mind?

Beau and Maxine have an awkward moment in Hollyoaks.

Elsewhere Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is throwing herself into helping teacher Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) so she doesn’t have to think about her last traumatic experience when visiting prisoner, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty).

Pupil Shing Lin, is excited to hear about the gig that Maxine and Beau are planning for the school prom.

However, Beau tells her that it’s a non-starter because the headteacher doesn’t think it’s a good time for a gig.

Maxine is positive she can help Beau convince the head to change their mind.

However there’s later an awkward moment when she and Beau get close and Maxine leans in for a kiss!

