Hollyoaks spoilers: Ste Hay drops some bombshell news on husband James!

Ste Hay has some upsetting news for husband James Nightingale in Hollyoaks.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) stuns his husband James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) when he makes an announcement that leaves James reeling in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Ste is getting increasingly jumpy about the danger he is in after a masked gunman shot at his partner in crime, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

However, Ste, whose trial for the death of Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) is imminent, reluctantly joins a surprise barbeque that his friends and family have arranged for him.

Ste and James on their wedding day. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

But, worried about what the future holds for him, Ste can’t contain his emotions and he breaks down in front of Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and his family.

Ste shares his fears of prison with James and in a heartfelt conversation, he takes his wedding ring off and tells James he wants him to have a life without him.

James is stunned!

John Paul McQueen ropes in his mum Sally to try and convince Cleo to stay. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, nurse Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) goes to hand her notice in to Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is upset that Cleo (Nadine Mulkerrin) has made the decision to leave the McQueens and move into a flat together with her controlling boyfriend, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti).

John Paul ropes his mum, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) in to try and talk the pair out of leaving but even Sally can’t get through to Cleo.

Cleo has been consistently manipulated by her boyfriend, Abe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

At the park, Cleo, who has been made to feel that her bulimia has returned, opens up to Sally about her feelings of failure. She admits having intrusive thoughts made her book her session. Cleo tells Abe she isn’t ready to move in but how will volatile Abe react to that?

Plus Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) tells his brother Freddie (Charlie Clapham) that he has changed his mind and that his daughter Lexi (Marnie Fletcher) should stay with him after all as he intends to leave the village and lie low for a bit.

Freddie Roscoe with his brother, Robbie Roscoe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) catches up with Hannah Ashworth (Emma Rigby), who is at the bus stop waiting to leave after finding out that Robbie has fled the village but without her. But has something else more sinister happened to Robbie? .

Meanwhile, over at Price Slice, Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) has doubts over her gran, Pearl’s (Dawn Hope) decision to rent the flat out to Cleo and Abe. Zoe shares her fears that her fiancé, Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) who tragically died after taking dodgy drugs, has been forgotten.

