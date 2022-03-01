‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Ste Hay gets the shock of his life!
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Friday 11 March 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is reeling when he gets the shock of his life in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
After a very rough night, Ste struggles to hide his shift in mood.
As the guilt overwhelms him, he makes a surprising admission to Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart).
However he’s floored when he soon gets a HUGE shock that leaves him in bits.
Later, things take an even bigger turn for the worse for Ste, when his nemesis, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) reveals some life-threatening photos.
Elsewhere, Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Chau) takes things into her own hands to try and mend her fractured relationship with her sibling, Lizzie (Lily Best).
Later on, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) finds out that he and Serena have a mutual ‘friend’.
Who is the mystery mate?
Meanwhile, the Maaliks feel forced into a corner by Shaq Qureshi’s (Omar Malik) recent behaviour.
They feel they have no other option but to resort to an intervention for Shaq.
Can a defiant and wayward Shaq be talked out of his decision?
Plus, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is feeling increasingly bleak as her wedding plans to Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) start to unravel.
Luke has a rare form of dementia, Pick’s Disease, and his health has recently taken a sharp decline.
Tonight Cindy is rocked when she finds out no-one will officiate her ceremony with Luke.
What’s going to happen and will the wedding be able to go ahead at this rate?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Theresa McQueen - Jorgie Porter
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Nana McQueen Diane Langton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Goldie McQueen - Chelsee Healey
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Verity Hutchinson - Eva O'Hara
- Cindy Cunningham - Stephanie Waring
- Darren Osbourne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Luke Morgan - Gary Lucy
- Oliver Morgan - Gabriel Clark
- Sue Morgan - Marian McLoughlin
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Charlie Dean - Joshua McConville
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Diane O'Connor - Alex Fletcher
- Warren Fox - Jamie Lomas
- Maxine Minniver - Nikki Sanderson
- Trish Miniver - Denise Welch
- Mandy Richardson - Sarah Jayne Dunn
- Ella Richardson - Erin Palmer
- Sid Sumner - Billy Price
- Toby Faroe - Bobby Gordon
- Romeo Nightingale - Owen Warner
- Grace Black - Tamara Wall
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Martine Deveraux - Kelle Bryan
- Walter Deveraux - Trevor A. Toussaint
- Sally St. Claire - Annie Wallace
- Scott Drinkwell - Ross Adams
- Courtney Campbell - Amy Conachan
- Tom Cunningham - Ellis Hollins
- Felix Westwood - Richard Blackwood
- Fergus Collins - Robert Beck
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Liberty Savage - Jessamy Stoddart
- James Nightingale - Gregory Finnegan
- Juliet Nightingale - Niamh Blackshaw
- Yasmine Maalik - Haiesha Mistry
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Imran Maalik - Ijaz Rana
- Sami Maalik - Rishi Nair
- Damon Kinsella - Jacob Roberts
- Brody Hudson - Adam Woodward
- Brooke Hathaway - Tylan Grant
- Cher Winters - Bethannie Hare
- Ripley Lennox - Ki Griffin
- Shaq Qureshi - Omar Malik
- Prince McQueen - Malique Thompson-Dwyer
- DeMarcus Westwood - Tomi Ade
