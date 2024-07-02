Hollyoaks spoilers: Ste Hay is ordered to kill Freddie Roscoe!

Ste Hay is given instructions to KILL Freddie Roscoe!

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) finds himself in a deadly dilemma in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) has become convinced that the mystery gangster, ‘Blue’ who tried to kill him and who got Ste off his prison sentence, is actually Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham).

Tonight Ste tells Warren that he can’t kill Freddie and go to prison so Warren comes up with another plan.

Warren Fox is out for revenge in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Warren has teamed up with gangster, Rex (Jonny Labey) who tells him they're intending to get Freddie drunk and set it up as an accident.

Ste and Rex hide out on their mission.

At The Love Boat Freddie bonds with his daughter, Lexi (Marnie Fletcher) unaware he is being watched by Rex and Ste from the wings.

What are the two of them going to do to Freddie and is his life in danger?

Warren has teamed up with gangster, Rex. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, teenager Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) books a holiday for him and his new boyfriend, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass), but he can only afford the deposit.

The two lads decide to start a business in the park to bring in some cash.

However, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins), immediately puts a stop to that, telling them they don’t have a permit.

Lucas and Dillon want to go away on holiday together. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) challenges her uncle, Jeremy Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) over his ‘altercation’ with Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson).

However, Sienna is annoyed when her sister, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith), sides with Jeremy.

Dilly and Sienna find themselves at loggerheads over Jeremy.

But later on Dilly is concerned when she comes across something very sinister belonging to Jeremy.

What has she discovered?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4