‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Ste Hay is VERY suspicious of John Paul and James

Ste Hay is suspicious of John Paul McQueen in Hollyoaks.

Ste Hay (Kieran Richardson) is super-suspicious of his boyfriend James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

After hearing a secret conversation between John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) and John Paul’s ex, James, that was caught on CCTV, Ste is convinced that something has happened between the two ex-lovers.

Ste confronts his boyfriend James but is not satisfied with the reply that James gives. Determined to find out the truth Ste decides to ask John-Paul himself.

Ste Hay confronts John Paul McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on James surprises Ste with a bouquet of flowers. However Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy Jo Hudson) makes Ste wonder if James is feeling guilty about something.

Ste decides to confront John Paul once again but when he goes looking for him he finds John Paul in a terrible state and violently drunk.

When Ste starts pushing him for answers, John Paul lashes out and punches him!

Is Summer Ranger about to get her comeuppance? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Summer Ranger’s (Rhiannon Clements) reign of terror looks as if it’s about to come crashing down when one of the Hollyoaks residents discovers her secret diary and hidden gun!

Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) fills his best mate Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) in on the shocking truth about Summer.

Sami Maalik is sick of all the lies. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) has had enough of all the secrets and urges Misbah (Harvey Virdi) to tell Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) the truth. However Misbah refuses.

Later, Misbah is worried when she discovers that Sami and Shaq have gone out together.

Sami is concerned by Misbah’s growing paranoia and is certain Misbah’s hiding something.

Meanwhile, a very lavish gift causes a rift between Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and her girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell). But what could it be?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm