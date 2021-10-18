‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Summer Ranger has a prison visitor

Prisoner Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) has a visit from Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Sienna has been going all out to try and solve the mystery of who was driving the car the night that Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) was fatally hit.

However, DS Cohen (Ariana Fraval) isn’t convinced by Sienna’s new evidence gathered via CCTV from a garage. She assures Sienna that the police are optimistic of convicting Summer without it.

Sienna Blake goes to see Summer Ranger in prison. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Sienna’s sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) manages to set up a meeting with headteacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) and Sienna after convincing Sally not to give up on her teacher sister.

However after receiving some devastating news, Sienna decides to go and visit Summer in prison.

Scott Drinkwell (centre) comes up with a publicity plan to bring punters to The Dog and gets Becky and Tony on board. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) throws himself into running The Dog. However it seems that not everyone is happy with his new brunch menu.

Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) comes up with an idea for a live stream to try and bring in the customers.

However it doesn’t exactly go to plan.

Later on, Becky Quentin (Katie McGylnn) saves the day by getting a photographer to feature The Dog in the Chester Herald.

However, Tony is upset when the article wrongly states that he and Becky are a married couple!

The newspaper article pictures Tony and Becky together as a 'married couple.' (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

But Becky’s reaction is very different.

She seems just fine with the idea that her and Tony have been mistaken for a husband and wife!

Is she trying to nudge Tony’s wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher) out of the picture?

Plus, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is in a spin when an estate agent turns up at the house and announces the house is being put on the market.

Ste Hay is livid when he discovers his home is up for sale. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

A furious Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) confronts Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) to find out what’s going on, but she isn’t any help at all.

Can lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) step in to help?

Meanwhile, Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) assumes that Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Nate Denby (Chris Charles) are getting serious and warns Grace to be VERY careful when it comes to Nate.

Will Grace heed Ripley’s words of warning?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm