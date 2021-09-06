‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Summer Ranger holds Sienna at gunpoint!

A vengeful Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) is on the rampage again in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

As a reunited Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) get the green light to return home from the safe-house where they've been hiding out, Sienna is confronted with her very worst fear: Summer armed with a gun!

Summer Ranger makes Brody beg in order to save Sienna. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sienna is terrified for her life when Summer holds at her at gunpoint on a cliff edge while Brody pleads for her life to be spared.

Emotions explode when Brody offers Summer a proposition, but what exactly is he suggesting?

Sienna is backed towards a cliff edge as Summer wields a gun. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Brody Hudson fears Sienna will be shot by Summer. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile there are tense scenes as Brody goes to extreme lengths to protect Sienna and Summer goes back on her word with life-threatening consequences.

Whose life is on the line?

Is someone about to be shot? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) tells Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) that their business is on the verge of collapse.

Fergus offers a solution which is below board but will Warren risk losing his children again for the sake of some dodgy money-making?

Corrupt Felix Collins is intending to leave the village. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Fergus has a proposition for Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh) as he announces he plans to leave the village for good.

Outspoken Becky has made her thoughts clear to Diane Hutchinson. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus anti-vaxxer, Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) is frustrated to hear that her new best mate, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) has had her baby vaccinated again.

Diane tries to justify her choice and reason with Becky, but will Becky listen to her point of view?

Leah tells her dad, Ste (pictured) that he's boring. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) taunts her dad Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), telling him that he’s boring and strict.

Leah plays devil’s advocate and encourages Ste to pull a practical joke on his boyfriend, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).

Will Ste go through with it?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm