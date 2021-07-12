‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Summer Ranger is ready for wedding day REVENGE!

Summer Ranger is plotting the ultimate revenge on her wedding day to Brody.

Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) is ready to execute the ultimate revenge on her wedding day in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Summer has been plotting for months to make her oblivious fiancé, Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) pay for his part in her dad, Cormac Ranger's (James Gaddas) fateful murder.

Summer's dad, Cormac Ranger, was killed by Warren Fox, Brody Hudson and Felix Westwood. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

She has lured, teased and manipulated for weeks to get a smitten Brody to walk down the aisle with her so she can expose his crime in front of a captive audience.

As the day of reckoning has finally arrived, Summer’s sinister plan is underway as their wedding ceremony begins.

However, there is trouble looming for Summer when her grand master plan begins to fall apart and she’s forced to suddenly improvise.

Is her groom Brody about to cotton on that all is not as it seems?

Brody Hudson is ready to marry Summer Ranger unaware it's all a vengeful trap. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) has made a SHOCKING discovery and must urgently speak to his father, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Warren and Joel both team up to confront Brody’s bride-to-be.

How will Summer wriggle out of a very difficult situation?

Darren Osborne comes up with a surprise for his ex-wife, Nancy. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Darren Osbourne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) surprises his ex-wife, Nancy (Jessica Fox), with a trip down memory lane.

However Nancy is soon left worrying she’s forgiven Darren too easily and has rushed into welcoming him back into her life with open arms.

Plus, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and his wife Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) have been busy planning a summer-long charity Game of Assassins and are onto the final stages of organising the event.

However it seems the young couple have got very different visions of how it should be marketed.

Tom enlists the help of Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) to bring in more sign-ups.

Ste Hay (pictured) entrusts Sid to look after his daughter, Leah. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) makes plans to visit his aunt and leaves Sid Sumner (Billy Price) in charge of babysitting.

But there’s an issue when Ste’s daughter, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) falls while practicing for her dance competition and badly injures her foot.

Are Leah's hopes of competing going to be dashed?

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.