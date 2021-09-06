‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Summer Ranger’s body found?

There’s shock in the village when it seems that Summer Ranger’s (Rhiannon Clements) body has been found in tonight's Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) musters the courage to go to the hospital to confirm it’s her and Liberty (Jessamy Stoddart) fills Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) in on the latest developments.

Brody decides to go to the hospital too, secretly praying that he and Sienna can finally be free from Summer.

Sienna Blake has to identify the body. (Image credit: Channel 4)

However, after seeing the body, Sienna and Brody quickly realise that it’s not Summer and that she must still be on the run.

Later back in the village, Brody gets the wrong end of the stick and thinks that Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) has slept with Sienna.

Nate Denby and Grace ended up in bed together. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Meanwhile, things are awkward between Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and her new flatmate Nate Denby (Chris Charles) after they spent the night together.

Grace soon comes to the decision that she needs to evict Nate as things are too awkward with him under her roof.

However, after talking to her ex, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood), she has a change of heart.

Mandy Richardson wants to rebuild her relationship with daughter, Ella. (Image credit: C4)

Elsewhere, Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) is on a mission to rebuild her relationship with her daughter Ella (Erin Palmer) and begs her to meet up with her.

However, while Mandy is waiting for Ella to show up, Mandy has another panic attack.

Dr Ali Shahzad (Raji James) finds her in a terrible state and takes her home.

However, unaware of what has happened, Ella is furious when her mum is a no-show. She angrily makes her way to Mandy’s home to have it out with her.

Leah Barnes is in trouble again. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Plus, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) brings Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) a thoughtful gift as she tries to make amends after what she put her through.

However, while dropping the present off with Leah’s dad, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), it becomes apparent that Leah is not in school at Hollyoaks High where she’s supposed to be.

Ste is furious when he tracks his daughter down and finds her dancing with dance teacher, Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh).

What will Leah's excuse be this time?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm