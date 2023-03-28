Hollyoaks spoilers: TEARFUL EXIT! Juliet Nightingale prepares to say goodbye!

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is leaving the village so she can get her specialist cancer treatment in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

However her mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is struggling to cope and has taken the news that Juliet with be going with her girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and not her, hard.

Tonight Juliet’s big brother, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and and his fiancé Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and both their families come together to put on a little party before Juliet and Peri head off.

The families have arranged a gathering for Juliet and Peri in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However the girls don’t want a fuss and confide in Peri’s mum, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) that they plan to head off early for the train without any big goodbyes.

Knowing how hurt Donna-Marie is, and how much she is struggling with the thought of not being by her daughter’s side as she embarks on her gruelling treatment, Leela tries to convince the girls to stay and say proper byes ... but will this be another party that ends in disaster?

Juliet's mum, Donna-Marie is feeling shut out and is upset about Juliet going without her. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Concerned about her daughter, recovering alcoholic Donna-Marie turns to the booze leading to a big family row!

Later that evening, Ste finds a distraught James who is overcome with fears about his little sister’s future.

Will Ste put his and James’ recent bust-up behind him and reach out to comfort his fiancé?

James Nightingale is really struggling over developments with his little sister, Juliet and her impending cancer treatment. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) has offered to help out Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) with some illegal business now that the McQueens' electricity has been cut off because they can’t pay the bills.

When Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) discovers the dodgy dealings that her boyfriend, Felix, and his mate, Warren, are involved in, she decides she wants in on the deal!

Mercedes has been trying to come up with ways to make quick money in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, is hot-headed Mercedes about to muck everything up when it comes to Felix and Warren’s special arrangement?

Elsewhere, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and social media influencer, Rayne (Jemma Donovan) decide to give Rayne’s online fans what they want by doing a live Q and A.

However, all is not well when Romeo neglects the needs of this family

Norma Crow turns to Misbah Maalik for parenting advice! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) seeks parenting advice from her unlikely friend, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and asks how she can win her son, Warren, back.

Misbah reminds Norma that Warren is a man of action and that maybe words aren’t enough.

Later on, and to try and prove to Warren that she is a changed woman, Norma offers to help Misbah’s husband and local imam, Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) at the soup kitchen.

What will Warren make of his mum’s good deeds?

