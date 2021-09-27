‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Tensions run high at Brody Hudson’s funeral

It’s time for Brody Hudson’s (Adam Woodward) funeral in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is feeling overwhelmed.

Picking up on what Brody’s best mate, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) has said, Sienna starts to blame herself for Brody’s death.

However, her ex, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), who was secretly responsible for the hit and run that killed Brody, gives Sienna a pep talk and soon puts a kick back in her step.

When Damon attacks her verbally again, a furious Sienna takes charge and locks herself in the funeral venue.

When Damon threatens to call the police, her sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) tries to talk some sense into Sienna.

Sienna Blake blames herself for Brody's death. (Image credit: C4)

Later on, teacher Sienna, returns to school. However, she is shocked when she gets a text message from Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) who is in prison, asking her to meet her.

Meanwhile, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) the son of Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) starts life at Hollyoaks High.

Following his arrival in the village, his step-mum, Martine Deveraux, plans a family lunch at The Dog.

However, her son Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) is not pleased when the lunch date forces him to postpone the psych evaluation he was supposed to be having for his kidney donation to grandfather, Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint).

Toby Faroe is jealous of newcomer DeMarcus. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

During the lunch, DeMarcus struggles to read the room and makes a joke at Toby’s expense prompting an angry Toby to storm off.

Later on Toby goes through with his evaluation while DeMarcus returns to school and promptly lands himself in detention.

Teacher Sienna is having to watch over DeMarcus in detention but there’s trouble when an accident occurs after DeMarcus taunts Sienna.

Newcomer DeMarcus is the son of Felix Westwood. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) puts his foot in his mouth as he interviews Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) to work at the burger stand.

An upset Becky later takes action by leaving a disgruntled review online.

Zara Morgan (pictured) explains to Becky what's going on with Luke's health. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Luke’s sister, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) apologises to Becky on Luke’s behalf and explains Luke’s condition and that he has Pick’s Disease.

Will a feisty Becky be placated?

Plus, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is offering a helping hand to Nate Denby (Chris Charles) as he dreams of expanding his stall.

It doesn’t look as if ambitious Nate is going to let anyone stand in his way.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm