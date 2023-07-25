Hollyoaks spoilers: TERRIFIED! Prince McQueen confides in his brother
Airs Monday 31 July 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is still reeling from the disturbing allegations that Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) made against him in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Rayne is refusing to go to the police over the alleged incident with Prince and accuses her boyfriend Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) of trying to ‘victim blame’ her.
Rayne and Prince’s fellow housemate, Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea), is also struggling with what has happened in their home but says she is backing Rayne 100 per cent over Prince.
Later on Romeo meets up with Prince and tells him that he found Rayne self-harming, exactly like his ex wife, Lily McQueen (Lauren McQueen) used to before her tragic death.
Prince continues to plead his innoncence and begs Romeo to believe him, but Romeo is enraged and threatens to seriously hurt him.
Prince is really shaken and confides in his brother Hunter (Theo Graham) that he is terrified of the allegations against him and it’s bringing up memories of his former wife, Lily.
Meanwhile Prince is trying to remember the events of the night when Rayne accused him of trying it on with her, but his mind is completely blank.
Elsewhere, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) tells Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) that he’ll smash the firefighters exam.
But things aren’t looking good for Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) who has suffered another serious relapse.
Leela vows not to give up on Donna-Marie for the sake of her friend’s late daughter, Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw), who tragically died from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Leela plans an intervention for Donna- Marie while Joel confides in broken mum Donna-Marie that he used to take drugs himself.
Meanwhile, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) insists she wants to go out and let her hair down.
However her sister, Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) is worried about her.
As the two women head out, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) makes a faux-pas over Maxine’s make-up.
Maxine was recently left with a nasty scar across her cheek following a run in with her twisted tormentor Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty), when she went to visit him in prison.
Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) tries to reassure Maxine after realising that any comments about Maxine’s scar leave her deeply upset.
Over at the McQueen’s, the family continue to rail over the death of their beloved dog, Bronzer.
A devastated Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) wants to fight back against lawyer James Nightingale who was responsible for Bronzer's untimely death.
However matriarch, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) has got other ideas and vows to whip the family into shape.
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.