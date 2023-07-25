Hollyoaks spoilers: TERRIFIED! Prince McQueen confides in his brother

Prince McQueen (left) confides in his brother Hunter following Rayne's allegations.

Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is still reeling from the disturbing allegations that Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) made against him in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Rayne is refusing to go to the police over the alleged incident with Prince and accuses her boyfriend Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) of trying to ‘victim blame’ her.

Rayne and Prince’s fellow housemate, Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea), is also struggling with what has happened in their home but says she is backing Rayne 100 per cent over Prince.

Rayne (centre) made serious allegations against Prince. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Romeo meets up with Prince and tells him that he found Rayne self-harming, exactly like his ex wife, Lily McQueen (Lauren McQueen) used to before her tragic death.

Prince continues to plead his innoncence and begs Romeo to believe him, but Romeo is enraged and threatens to seriously hurt him.

Prince is really shaken and confides in his brother Hunter (Theo Graham) that he is terrified of the allegations against him and it’s bringing up memories of his former wife, Lily.

Meanwhile Prince is trying to remember the events of the night when Rayne accused him of trying it on with her, but his mind is completely blank.

Prince tells his brother Hunter (above) that he can't remember anything from the night in question. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) tells Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) that he’ll smash the firefighters exam.

But things aren’t looking good for Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) who has suffered another serious relapse.

Leela vows not to give up on Donna-Marie for the sake of her friend’s late daughter, Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw), who tragically died from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Leela plans an intervention for Donna- Marie while Joel confides in broken mum Donna-Marie that he used to take drugs himself.

Former drug addict, Donna-Marie, suffered a relapse following her daughter, Juliet's, sad death. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) insists she wants to go out and let her hair down.

However her sister, Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) is worried about her.

Lizzie Chen-Williams (right) is worried about her half-sister, Maxine (left). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As the two women head out, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) makes a faux-pas over Maxine’s make-up.

Maxine was recently left with a nasty scar across her cheek following a run in with her twisted tormentor Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty), when she went to visit him in prison.

Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) tries to reassure Maxine after realising that any comments about Maxine’s scar leave her deeply upset.

Beau (right) tries to reassure Maxine that she doesn't need to worry about her appearance and the scar. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at the McQueen’s, the family continue to rail over the death of their beloved dog, Bronzer.

A devastated Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) wants to fight back against lawyer James Nightingale who was responsible for Bronzer's untimely death.

However matriarch, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) has got other ideas and vows to whip the family into shape.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4