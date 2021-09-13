‘Hollyoaks' spoilers: The identity of Cher Winters' online friend is revealed!

Cher Winters has been chatting to a friend online called 'Jade' but who is the real Jade?

In tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), the identity of Cher Winters’ online friend, ‘Jade’ is finally revealed.

Meanwhile, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) offers up a shoulder to cry on.

Elsewhere, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) has more than just a hangover to deal with.

Sid was seen hitting the booze in yesterday’s episode after discovering he had been successful in his application to the police force.

Sid’s partying spiralled out of control and his best mate, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) was shocked when he made a confession to her.

Today it’s the morning after the night before and Sid tells Juliet that he managed to lose his prosthetic leg when he was drunk!

Sid, whose leg was amputated following a tragic car accident, tries to piece together the events of the previous night and has a hazy memory of a girl he met.

Could the girl be the missing link and provide the answers as to exactly what he got up to?

Meanwhile, a guilt-ridden Sylver McQueen (David Tag) who was recently left in a coma after being accidentally poisoned by his daughter Cher, tries to avoid his problems.

Plus, Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) who has been looking to recruit a new employee to her Salon De Thé, has been pitting potential candidates, Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) and Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) against each other.

Donna-Marie took matters into her own hands and decided to plant a mouse in the café in order to scare Becky off the job!

Today, in her bid to get the upper hand, Donna-Marie arranges for a pest control specialist to come and and remove the mouse.

Will Marnie be impressed by Donna-Marie’s handling of the rodent ‘situation’ and offer her the job instead of giving it to Becky?

