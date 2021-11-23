‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: The McQueen family gets DEVASTATING news

The McQueen family gets some terrible news.

The McQueen family is reeling when they get some devastating news in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The family is in shock when Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) reveals that they’re going to be kicked out of the flat above The Dog, before Christmas.

Tony Hutchison tells Nana McQueen the family must move out. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Chef supremo, Tony, who recently took over running the McQueen’s empire, The Dog, breaks the bad news that sends them into a spin.

What will the family’s next move be?

And how will they fight for their home?

Meanwhile, there’s more bad news for Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter).

Theresa is down in the dumps after failing in her mission to buy her daughter, Kathleen-Angel, the best Christmas present.

Theresa had her eye on the eco-friendly dolls house on Ripley Lennox’s (Ki Griffin) stall and was gutted when the toy went to another buyer.

Theresa McQueen is upset. Everything is going wrong for her! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

With everyone feeling so low, the McQueens rally together and decide to tighten their belts.

They’re soon on a mission to save all their funds so they can buy a new house.

Theresa asks Tony for a trial shift at The Dog, but before long she is up to her tricks and causing some mischief.

Theresa asks Tony for a job at The Dog. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) has thrown himself into a desperate mission to locate his missing mate Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson).

However things take a turn for the worse, when Luke’s health deteriorates rapidly after he’s spent a night out in the cold.

Luke is hospitalised with mild hypothermia which leaves his fiancée, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) worrying that it might NOT be his illness, Pick’s Disease, which kills him, but instead, his impulsive and reckless decisions.

Luke Morgan is not in a good way. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Luke’s son, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) has booked a scan to see if he’s inherited the FTD gene from his father.

However, Ollie starts to worry about the results and is not sure he can go through with it.

Will he pull out of having the scan?

Misbah Maalik learns some evidence has been fabricated. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is shocked to find out about the ‘new’ evidence in her case against doctor Ali Shahazad (Raji James) who raped her when she was in her 20s.

Misbah’s hopes of a trial are shattered when she finds out that the evidence against arrogant Ali was forged.

Will her family, including her son Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) and lawyer Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) come clean and admit they were behind the forgery?

Olivia blurted out the fact that Nancy was pregnant. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) is furious about her colleague Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) blurting out her pregnancy secret.

It seems as if a strong rivalry is developing between teachers Nancy and Olivia.

Are things going to get out of hand?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm