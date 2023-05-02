Hollyoaks spoilers: The McQueens go gambling at Chester races!
Airs Wednesday 10 May 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
The McQueens are gearing up for an exciting day at Chester races in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
The family is convinced their financial luck is going to change after sneakily getting their hands on a top betting tip.
Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) managed to nick the piece of paper from Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) with the name of the star horse on, ‘Runaway Ginger’.
As the family put on their finest outfits for a day of gambling at the races they are certain they’re on to a huge winner.
Meanwhile Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is also at the races with her boyfriend, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey).
Sienna also has her eye on the prize and is risking everything on today’s bet.
However unbeknownst to her Ethan can no longer find the note where the name of tipped horse is written.
He knows it’s something to do with ginger but with two horses in the race with ginger in their name, he’s starting to panic.
While Ethan’s in a flap and disappears, Sienna gets chatting to a Lord who has come along to spectate!
Sienna is loving every second of chatting to Lord Rafe and is indulging in her dream fantasy life as she hangs out in the VIP area with him.
Lord Rafe gives her a tip and after chatting to him, she’s soon convinced to bet on a different horse.
Meanwhile Ethan comes across Goldie and Mercedes and realises they have the tip that he’s been looking for.
He races back to try and find Sienna but is it too late?
Back at home, Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) has returned to the fold early from her trip to Blackpool.
She doesn’t want to miss out on all the Chester Races fun and so ropes Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) into having a flutter with her.
Elsewhere, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) receives an unwanted call from his brother Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) who pleads with him to come and visit him in prison one more time.
Eric says he wants one last chance to try and explain to Tony why he’s ended up the way he is.
Tony is toying with the idea of a prison visit.
However, when he and his son, Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) bump into Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) they think again.
They’re both horrified to see the injury on her face that has been caused by Eric lashing out, and realise he hasn’t changed his tune one little bit.
Plus, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) has a romantic day out when he is reunited with Juan, the man of his dreams.
Scott is tasked with giving a VIP tour of Liverpool and the Eurovillage ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest and is loving every minute as he takes Juan with him.
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.