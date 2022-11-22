Hollyoaks spoilers: There are serious health fears for Juliet Nightingale!

Juliet Nightingale is worried about her health in Hollyoaks.

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) gets some very worrying news about her health in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Juliet had to cancel her planned lunch date with her girlfriend Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) and her father when she felt violently sick.

Juliet goes to see Dr Misbah at the hospital in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, and still feeling dreadful, Juliet decides to get checked out at the hospital.

However when she arrives, it’s her ex fiancée and nurse, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) who is tasked with taking the medical tests that Juliet needs.

As the two women come face to face, sparks are flying.

Juliet, tries to push Peri out of her mind and promises Nadira that she will be able to make the rearranged lunch with her dad.

However all plans quickly grind to a halt when Juliet goes back into the hospital and is given some very worrying news by doctor, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi).

What is the possible diagnosis and is Juliet very ill indeed?

Juliet seeks out comfort from her ex, Peri Lomax in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, and reeling from the news that Misbah’s given her, Juliet heads off to find Peri.

Juliet needs comforting but instead of admitting the truth to Peri, she hides her illness and the two of them end up sleeping together.

Zara Morgan is trying to dig Tony out of a hole in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) is trying to do damage limitation for Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) following recent revelations and a damning article in the local press that called Tony, ‘Sleazy, Smug and Self-Serving’.

Zara tells Tony, who recently discovered he had a grown-up son, Beau (Jon-Paul Bell), that they should release a statement about his past and include a family photo.

Beau (right) tells Diane he doesn't want to be pictured with Tony (left). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tony’s wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher) reluctantly asks Beau if he will be part of the photo, but she’s left shocked when he declines.

Tony is immediately suspicious about Beau’s reaction and accuses him of being the press informant who broke the news about his tangled past.

A furious Tony starts to believe that Beau has invented the entire story about being his son and demands that he do a paternity test.

Will Beau agree to that?

Meanwhile, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is delighted to find out that Beau is a qualified teacher and immediately asks him to apply for the vacant role of PE teacher at Hollyoaks High.

Damon is planning to propose to Liberty in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at The Dog, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) is busy practicing his proposal with guidance from Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) and Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed).

Damon has decided he is going to pop the question to Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) after the two of them have been through a bit of a rough patch.

As Liberty arrives, Shaq and Joel quickly scarper.

Damon gets down on bended knee and asks Liberty to marry him!

What will her answer be and will Damon be leaving The Dog with a beaming smile or a very sad frown?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4