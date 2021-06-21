'Hollyoaks' spoilers: Toby Faroe makes SHOCKING discovery

Toby Faroe is shocked by what he discovers in Hollyoaks.

Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) is reeling in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s Hollyoaks, Toby was shocked to discover that his girlfriend Cleo McQueen’s (Nadine Mulkerrin) bulimia had relapsed and she had become obsessed with plotting revenge on her abuser Pete Buchanan (Kai Owen).

Tonight, Toby makes a shocking discovery and rushes to find Cleo. But is he too late? As more drama unfolds, Toby makes a huge decision to leave the village!

There could be a new start far away for Courtney Campbell.

Elsewhere, Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan), who has applied for a job in Scotland, has a tough decision to make. Her friends and family give her conflicting advice which really isn’t helping her decide what she should do. Can she focus her thoughts and could she also be planning to leave Hollyoaks?

Grace Black and Fergus Collins have become bitter enemies in Hollyoaks.

Plus, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is still in the bad books of conniving businessman Fergus Collins (Robert Beck).

Grace discovers that all her things are being thrown out of her nightclub, The Loft, but she’s not going to give up that easily. What will Grace’s next move be?

Tom Cunningham worries about his future with wife Yazz.

Plus Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) is worried about his future with his new wife, Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry). In yesterday’s episode, Yazz was in a spin after discovering Tom’s condom had split.

Tonight, the unfortunate accident prompts the young couple to have a conversation about their thoughts on having children. Are they both on completely different pages when it comes to kids being a part of their future?

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm