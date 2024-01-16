Hollyoaks spoilers: Tom Cunningham drops a BOMBSHELL on Yazz!
Airs Friday 26 January 2024 on E4 at 7pm
Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) decides it's time to tell wife Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) he's been posing as her online admirer in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
It's been a tricky past few months for the young couple as they've battled to save their marriage.
Tom decided to spice things up by sending flirty messages to Yazz under the guise of online admirer 'Gordon', believing she knew he was behind them.
But Yazz still has no idea that 'Gordon' is actually her husband, and Tom is starting to fear the situation is getting out of hand.
Confiding in friend Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson), Tom shares his discomfort over Yazz exchanging romantic texts with another man.
Vowing that enough is enough, Tom concedes he must tell Yazz the truth and let her know he's the mystery guy she's been conversing with.
How will Yazz react?
And can their relationship survive this latest betrayal?
Elsewhere, Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) have to figure out their next move in the aftermath of Romeo's (Owen Warner) shocking trial.
Romeo was in court to answer a plea over whether he was guilty or not for killing his former girlfriend, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan).
Peri did everything she could to stop Romeo from throwing his freedom by confessing to murder.
But is he beyond saving?
Meanwhile, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is still struggling to come to terms with recent heartbreaking events.
Deep in grief and unable to accept her devastating loss, Cindy starts lashing out at those closest to her.
Shing Lin Leong (Izzy Yip) is also in despair over her split with Charlie Dean (Charlie Dean) and desperate to win him back.
After seeking comfort from Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best), Shing Lin turns to Phoenix Hathaway (Tylan Grant) for help.
Will they be able to convince Charlie to give Shing Lin another chance?
