Hollyoaks spoilers: Tony and Diane Hutchinson in DOUBLE ARREST drama!

Tony and Diane find themselves under arrest!

Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) and husband Tony (Nick Pickard) find themselves on the wrong side of the law in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

After admitting to Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) that they are questioning their gender identity, Rose Lomax (Ava Webster) tells Diane there's something they need to tell her later.

Diane returns to The Dog and walks in to find former foes Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) arguing about the past.

Cindy ends up chucking a drink in Suzanne's face before Diane kicks them out and dashes off to collect Tony.

Cindy chucks a drink in Suzanne's face (Image credit: Lime Picture)

Conscious that Rose is waiting at home to speak to her, Diane runs a red light - and is clocked by a passing police car.

As the cops catch up with them, Diane panics and asks Tony to say he was driving because she had wine at lunch.

But she's caught out when the police perform a Breathalyzer test and arrest Diane for driving whilst over the limit.

Concerned Tone steps in to protect his wife - but his interference winds up in him getting nicked too!

Diane is found to be driving over the limit. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Recent disturbing events have made Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) convinced that Abe Feilding (Tyler Conti) isn't the man for Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin).

Mercy is determined to prove her theory that Abe is a wrong'un and seeks information from Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed).

Unbeknownst to them, Abe is watching on and when he later discovers Mercedes going through his locker at the Youth Centre he wants answers!

Mercedes challenges Abe about a secretive call he made the previous day, but he has an answer for everything and insists he was on the phone to his mum.

Is he spinning her another lie?

Is Cleo going to fall for more of Abe's lies? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is feeling excited about her wedding to Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power).

The bride-to-be wants the day of her dreams, but her plans hit a snag when Cindy discovers these luxuries come at a very high cost.

Concluding there's only one way to fix to fix her cash-flow crisis, Cindy announces she's going to get a job.

Dave points out Price Slice are looking for someone, but will Cindy be interested?

Cindy is on the lookout for a job. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Zain Rizwaan (Jonas Khan) is crushed when he overhears Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) telling Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) the passion has gone from their marriage.

Misbah is mortified to realise Zain has heard their conversation, and finds herself without a date when he refuses to go to the ball with her.

Hurt Zain tells his wife it's best they had some time apart.

Is their marriage beyond repair?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm