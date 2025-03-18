Hollyoaks spoilers: Marry me! Tony Hutchinson proposes to Marie
Airs Monday 24 March on E4 at 7pm.
Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) makes a grand romantic gesture when he proposes to his girlfriend, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on Marie has lots on her mind when she has to break the news to Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) that Abe’s (Tyler Conti) body has been released to the morgue.
Marie, Abe’s mum, was devastated by her son’s murder but Peri, who was married to Abe, can never forgive him for the trauma and havoc he wreaked in the village.
With memories of Abe’s vile and abusive actions still very raw, Peri rejects the idea of having any kind of memorial service for him.
Meanwhile, Tony is on hand to offer grieving Marie his support.
As the couple grow closer and with their relationship going from strength to strength, Tony surprises Marie by suggesting they get engaged!
Elsewhere, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is shocked to see her estranged husband, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) back in the village.
Freddie tells Grace he plans on selling his share of the garage and leaving Chester for good.
Grace suggests he signs over the business to her and assures him that she will deal with his brother, Robbie (Charlie Wernham).
Meanwhile, Myra McQueen (Nicole Barber-Lane) visits her daughter Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) in prison.
Myra is delighted when Mercy, who has bowel cancer, tells her that her chemotherapy is working and the prognosis is much better than she’d previously believed.
In the village Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) tells Freddie the good news on Mercedes’ health. However things are about to get complicated when Mercedes, who has pleaded guilty to the murder of Abe thinking she didn’t have long left to live, wants to change her plea to not guilty.
With Mercedes, who took the fall for the murder, now feeling healthier, she’s set on freedom and tells Freddie she needs his help to get her out of prison.
Plus, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) surprises Cleo by booking flights to join her in Bali much to Peri’s annoyance.
Protective Peri voices her concerns on whether Sienna can be trusted and Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) asks her grand-daughter Sienna to call things off with Cleo, anxious that she might reveal family secrets.
Later, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) and Martha share a bonding moment while watching Our Dementia Choir perform in Casa McQueen but tragedy trikes when Sienna collapses to the floor and is unable to stand.
What is wrong with Sienna?
