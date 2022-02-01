‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Tony Hutchinson declares WAR on Love Boat

Tony Hutchinson goes head to head with his rivals at The Love Boat.

Pub manager Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) declares war on his rivals in tonight’s epsiode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tony is furious that rival business, The Love Boat seems to be taking away punters from The Dog.

Soon both bars go head to head in a promotion war with both venues throwing club nights on the same night.

Tony Hutchinson is pulling out all the stops to bring punters to The Dog. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

It looks as if Tony might have the upper hand and bring in more customers when he brags about having a very special DJ arranged for the night.

However, Love Boat owner Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) is about to up his game to get one over on his competitor, Tony.

What tricks does Damon have lined up?

Love Boat owner Damon (pictured) is going to go head to head with Tony as both arrange club-nights for the same evening. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) pleads with her husband Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) to support her as she embarks on an elaborate plan to protect her family.

However, with Felix’s son, DeMarcus (Tomi Ade) feeling abandoned and vengeful and police officer Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) on their trail, will Martine’s scheme be successful or is it all about to come crashing down?

Martine pictured with Felix outside the hospital. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, pregnant teenager, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) worries whether she and Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) are cut out for parenting.

Ella is pregnant with Charlie’s baby and she and Charlie were recently given a doll that emulates a real baby to see how they would cope.

Unbeknownst to them, Charlie’s mum, Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) tampered with the settings of the doll to make things even more challenging for them.

After a sleepless night looking after the baby doll, Ella doesn’t think she and Charlie would ever be able to cope with a real baby.

However, after some reassuring words from Charlie, it looks like she and Nancy too might have a change of heart.

Ella starts to worry she's too young to become a mum and won't be able to handle it. (Image credit: C4)

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is struggling to sleep after recent traumatic events and the murder of Maya (Ky Discala) that he and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) helped cover up.

However it looks like Ste could have more to worry about when sparks continue to fly between his sister, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter), and his nemesis, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey), Maya’s killer.

Ste is already terrified of Ethan and his threats.

How can Ste warn Leela off getting involved with Ethan without revealing the killer truth?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm