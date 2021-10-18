‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Tony Hutchinson makes a DRASTIC decision

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) makes a HUGE decision in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on the McQueen family, who have had to hand over their pub to Tony and his wife Diane, start plans to take back their home by making it seem like the house from hell.

Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) shows up and tells Tony that someone is leaving really bad reviews of the pub, The Dog, online.

Tony comes to a realisation and makes a DRASTIC decision.

Tony Hutchison pictured with Diane (centre) and Becky. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Tony’s wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher) opens up about her worries.

Just as Becky has convinced Diane, who has OCD, to go back into the pub, Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) cuts the electricity plunging Diane into panic.

Meanwhile, doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) has been strulggling to listen to her son Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) gushing about his dad, Ali Shahzad (Raji James).

Misbah has been thinking about leaving her job at the hospital to get away from Ali but her son Imran (Ijaz Rana) confronts her about the job advertisements he’s seen on the table.

Misbah with her son Shaq. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Imran tells his mum she mustn't leave the job she loves but does Misbah feel like she’s got a choice anymore?

Meanwhile Imran, who has been deceiving Misbah by pretending to go to university despite not having a place, is almost caught out!

Shaq asks Ali to drop the formal warning against Misbah but will Ali do anything to help Misbah out or will he continue to make her life very difficult?

Meanwhile Verity Hutchinson (Eva O Hara) and Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) have a falling out after Theresa feels betrayed by Verity.

Tensions rise when Verity Hutchinson (pictured) falls out with Theresa McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Olivia (Emily Burnett) struggles to make plans for her hen-do, and her fiancé Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) suggests that his mum Goldie (Chelsee Healey) helps out.

However as a domineering Goldie completely takes over, Olivia finally snaps.

To make matters even worse, Olivia overhears Goldie confiding in Scott about how ‘boring’ she is.

Just when Olivia thinks things can’t get much worse, she makes a SHOCKING discovery.

What has she found out?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm